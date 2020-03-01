Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,837 head of feeder cattle selling Feb. 25, compared to 4,010 head on Feb. 18 and 4,528 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, all weights of steer calves and heifer calves weighing under 550 pounds were trading $6 to $12 lower. The heifer calves weighing over 550 pounds were trading steady to $3 lower. The demand was light on a moderate supply. The feeder calf supply was light and lacked the quality of the previous week’s offering. Much of the previous week’s gain was lost, as limit down cattle futures on Monday didn’t improve on Tuesday. The steers averaged 573 pounds at $146.38 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 525 pounds at $131.51 per hundredweight. Concern with the Coronavirus is affecting global markets and has infected rural Missouri with much lower cash prices, despite a neutral Cattle on Feed Report. The USDA reported that inventories were 2% higher, placements were 1% lower and marketings were 1% higher than a year ago. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 51% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 301 to 331 lbs., 190.00 to 192.50 (191.28); 10 head, 368 to 375 lbs., 180.00 to 182.50 (181.76); 27 head, 406 to 440 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (177.66); 46 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (171.71); 47 head, 506 to 521 lbs., 163.00 to 174.00 (170.79); 80 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 152.50 to 164.00 (158.48); 85 head, 613 to 643 lbs., 138.00 to 156.00 (148.94); 48 head, 659 to 698 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.17); 74 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (134.92); 5 head, 752 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 38 head, 310 to 348 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (168.53); 19 head, 354 to 392 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (170.09); 46 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 152.50 to 170.00 (161.40); 54 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (160.83); 49 head, 512 to 539 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (157.03); 54 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (147.03); 47 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 132.50 to 137.50 (134.50); 49 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (133.27); 5 head, 712 lbs., 130.00; 50 head, 762 to 781 lbs., 122.50 to 126.00 (124.38); 6 head, 813 lbs., 128.00; 27 head, 872 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 428 to 440 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (151.39); 13 head, 452 to 474 lbs., 145.00; 32 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 128.00 to 142.50 (136.41); 5 head, 584 lbs., 132.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 345 lbs., 180.00; 23 head, 564 to 576 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (152.53); 5 head, 628 lbs., 147.00; 5 head, 676 lbs., 142.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 499 lbs., 150.00; 14 head, 608 to 629 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (137.85); 5 head, 691 lbs., 134.00; 15 head, 712 to 715 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 855 lbs., 116.00. Large frame 2, 5 head, 578 lbs., 125.00;= 15 head, 694 lbs., 116.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 374 to 378 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (165.66); 8 head, 550 to 577 lbs., 148.00. Medium frame 2, 8 head, 327 lbs., 137.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 327 lbs., 173.00; 51 head, 355 to 392 lbs., 149.00 to 167.00 (154.47); 78 head, 404 to 437 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (148.87); 73 head, 461 to 496 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (142.34); 84 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (137.56); 99 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (139.62); 82 head, 603 to 639 lbs., 127.50 to 139.00 (134.16); 18 head, 652 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 282 lbs., 166.00; 26 head, 308 to 345 lbs., 142.50 to 159.00 (150.46); 59 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 130.00 to 147.50 (139.13); 47 head, 411 to 448 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (138.67); 8 head, 403 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 95 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (135.50); 110 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (129.88); 65 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 122.50 to 131.00 (125.98); 44 head, 601 to 642 lbs., 112.00 to 128.00 (117.25); 42 head, 667 to 691 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.40); 42 head, 717 to 748 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (115.64); 22 head, 802 lbs., 113.50 to 115.00 (113.91); 5 head, 889 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 379 lbs., 115.00; 10 head, 452 to 482 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (116.53); 12 head, 514 to 527 lbs., 112.50 to 117.50 (115.23); 7 head, 578 to 583 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (108.86); 8 head, 684 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 752 to 768 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (102.46); 6 head, 892 lbs., 85.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 405 to 425 lbs., 142.50 to 147.50 (145.06); 20 head, 496 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 578 to 580 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.57); 6 head, 749 lbs., 110.00; 6 head, 788 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 2, 8 head, 525 to 548 lbs., 100.00 to 118.00 (109.45); 5 head, 562 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 385 lbs., 152.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 383 lbs., 144.00; 6 head, 481 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 2, 5 head, 311 lbs., 122.50; 8 head, 537 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 407 to 432 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.68); 13 head, 455 to 491 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (145.73); 13 head, 518 to 545 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (141.71); 16 head, 581 to 599 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (139.91). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 412 to 433 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.54); 15 head, 460 to 478 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (130.95); 17 head, 518 to 538 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (133.05); 7 head, 578 to 590 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.55); 5 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 127.50 to 132.50 (129.58); 6 head, 780 to 785 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.35). Large frame 3, 9 head, 522 lbs., 55.00.
