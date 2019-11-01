Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,985 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 29, compared to 3,298 head on Oct. 22 and 3,062 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were trading $3 to $7 higher while feeder heifers were trading unevenly from $2 lower to $2 higher. The lightly tested yearlings were steady to firm. The demand was good on a moderate supply. The steers averaged 610 pounds at $142.85 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 565 pounds at $125.25 per hundredweight. The colder temperatures along with wet conditions, continue to keep price spreads wide between bawling calves and those long time weaned. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Cattle on Feed Report, when compared to a year ago, showed inventories were 1% lower, placements were 2% higher and marketings were 1% higher. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 51% were heifers and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 45 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 154.00 to 166.00 (156.92); 43 head, 455 to 481 lbs., 148.00 to 165.00 (154.08); 138 head, 500 to 546 lbs. 148.00 to 165.00 (155.32); 64 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (150.56); 112 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (146.30); 57 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.67); 37 head, 702 to 708 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.43); 50 head, 758 to 788 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.05); 26 head, 822 lbs. 144.00; 11 head, 852 to 855 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 325 to 349 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (158.16); 15 head, 360 to 392 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (152.51); 20 head, 413 to 440 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (148.22); 19 head, 452 to 492 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.73); 9 head, 490 lbs., 149.00 thin fleshed; 39 head, 504 to 541 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (140.68); 36 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (138.31); 67 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (135.24); 20 head, 658 to 690 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (134.45); 21 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 121.00 to 138.00 (130.40); 9 head, 771 lbs., 136.00; 85 head, 815 to 817 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (134.17); 16 head, 851 to 888 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (132.19). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 366 lbs., 145.00; 8 head, 422 to 436 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (131.86); 13 head, 464 to 475 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (127.95); 5 head, 532 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 643 lbs., 120.00; 19 head, 656 to 693 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.44). Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 441 lbs., 145.00; 12 head, 528 to 536 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.24); 8 head, 670 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 874 lbs., 132.50. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 435 lbs., 153.00; 10 head, 528 lbs., 145.00; 14 head, 649 lbs., 145.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 7 head, 806 lbs., 66.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 308 to 345 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (139.90); 18 head, 360 to 379 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.89); 69 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (134.75); 68 head, 454 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.35); 78 head, 514 to 549 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (131.29); 22 head, 509 to 521 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (125.69) unweaned; 72 head, 565 to 585 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.99); 15 head, 553 to 554 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 121 head, 602 to 640 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.26); 74 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.58); 59 head, 703 to 721 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (133.89); 5 head, 778 lbs., 136.00; 28 head, 816 to 824 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (130.42); 8 head, 921 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 311 to 346 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.77); 37 head, 356 to 394 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.68); 45 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.45); 58 head, 456 to 499 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.18); 75 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 117.50 to 128.00 (122.50); 14 head, 523 to 531 lbs., 105.00 to 113.00 (108.40) unweaned; 32 head, 559 to 597 lbs., 116.00 to 128.00 (123.31); 10 head, 558 to 573 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (109.17) unweaned; 21 head, 607 to 621 lbs., 115.00 to 127.50 (118.89); 23 head, 612 to 632 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (104.83) unweaned; 10 head, 670 to 682 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (123.84); 6 head, 688 to 692 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (109.00) unweaned; 43 head, 707 to 743 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (116.18); 8 head, 822 to 825 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (108.12) fleshy; 5 head, 934 lobs., 118.00; 7 head, 999 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 358 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 412 to 443 lbs., 101.00 to 110.00 (103.13); 40 head, 457 to 499 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (112.22); 8 head, 510 to 522 lbs., 105.00; 22 head, 578 to 594 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (108.25); 19 head, 602 to 614 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (109.31); 20 head, 651 to 677 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (103.74); 5 head, 742 lbs., 105.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 472 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 565 to 582 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (106.81). Medium frame 1, 19 head, 569 lbs., 130.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 452 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 500 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 554 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 6 head, 611 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 440 lbs., 146.00; 5 head, 457 lbs., 132.50; 6 head, 522 lbs., 138.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (126.51); 26 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (121.53); 35 head, 574 to 592 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (120.13); 33 head, 602 to 627 lbs., 114.00 to 123.00 (118.66); 12 head, 658 to 665 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (115.27).
