Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported 4,233 head of cattle selling on Sept. 24, comapred to 2,545 head on Sept. 17 and 3,744 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady to $4 higher. The yearling steers and heifers were trading $2 to $3 higher. The demand was good on a heavy supply with several pot to load drafts including a 213-head package of 1,003-pound steers. The USDA’s Cattle on Feed Report when compared to a year ago noted inventories were down 1%, placements were down 9% and marketings were down 2%. This bullish report along with continued gains on the futures board has made buyers a bit more optimistic. The steers averaged 699 pounds at $137.16 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 569 pounds at $128.23 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 33% were heifers and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 267 to 284 lbs., 172.50; 8 head, 378 to 392 lbs., 167.00; 13 head, 414 to 432 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (166.58); 50 head, 452 to 485 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (154.73); 25 head, 516 to 533 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (152.77); 76 head, 558 to 599 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (145.62); 231 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (149.22); 126 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (144.45); 178 head, 701 to 744 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (143.41); 285 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 135.00 to 143.50 (140.84); 96 head, 812 to 846 lbs., 133.50 to 138.50 (137.26); 55 head, 891 lbs., 131.75; 90 head, 928 to 945 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (130.68); 244 head, 1003 to 1038 lbs., 118.50 to 126.35 (125.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 315 to 326 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (159.07); 9 head, 372 to 388 lbs., 160.00; 35 head, 402 to 444 lbs., 145.00 to 162.50 (152.44); 48 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 132.50 to 145.00 (140.29); 75 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 132.50 to 146.00 (139.04); 105 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.78); 5 head, 562 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 96 head, 604 to 643 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (135.65); 5 head, 645 lbs., 122.00 fleshy; 57 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.76); 10 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.56); 5 head, 718 lbs., 117.00 fleshy;
20 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (130.22); 7 head, 813 lbs., 128.00; 10 head, 861 to 882 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.61). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 433 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (135.56); 20 head, 457 to 477 lbs., 132.50 to 135.00 (133.15); 33 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.77); 34 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.07); 23 head, 610 to 620 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.19); 12 head, 929 lbs., 102.00; 5 head, 1000 to 1005 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.59). Large frame 1, 7 head, 657 lbs., 146.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 565 lbs., 130.00; 13 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (121.75). Medium frame 1, 8 head, 532 lbs., 145.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 416 to 441 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (146.12); 10 head, 452 to 475 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.05); 15 head, 520 lbs., 137.00; 5 head, 560 lbs., 130.00; 24 head, 606 to 635 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (129.82). Medium frame 2, 5 head, 314 lbs., 145.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 8 head, 383 lbs., 65.00; 5 head, 786 lbs., 67.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 380 to 386 lbs., 142.50 to 152.50 (146.46); 37 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 137.50 to 138.00 (137.83); 69 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (134.71); 42 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (134.96); 8 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 127.50 to 130.00 (128.39) unweaned; 120 head, 557 to 594 lbs., 130.00 to 141.50 (135.44); 7 head, 554 lbs., 147.50 replacement; 53 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.86); 59 head, 654 to 695 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.47); 10 head, 668 lbs., 141.00 replacement; 43 head, 708 to 745 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (130.99); 86 head, 767 to 788 lbs., 129.00 to 134.75 (133.32). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 268lbs., 131.00; 19 head, 304 to 338 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (135.34); 19 head, 351 to 385 lbs., 132.50 to 142.00 (137.00); 44 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (132.52); 80 head, 462 to 499 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (129.10); 50 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (122.40); 91 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 112.50 to 130.00 (123.59); 9 head, 592 lbs., 132.50 thin fleshed; 75 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 117.00 to 131.00 (125.26); 25 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 117.50 to 125.00 (121.61); 33 head, 702 to 732 lbs., 112.00 to 128.00 (121.50); 5 head, 738 lbs., 103.00 fleshy; 6 head, 752 to 769 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (118.96); 5 head, 829 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 370 to 379 lbs., 110.00; 9 head, 427 lbs., 100.00; 24 head, 458 to 485 lbs., 100.00 to 116.00 (102.01); 19 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 102.50 to 113.00 (107.87); 34 head, 557 to 586 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (114.22);11 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.32); 5 head, 652 to 658 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.98); 5 head, 726 lbs., 100.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 628 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 690 lbs., 131.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 380 lbs., 122.50; 8 head, 428 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (126.05); 5 head, 525 lbs., 113.00; 13 head, 604 to 622 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (120.60); 5 head, 710 lbs., 104.00. Medium frame 1, 9 head, 434 lbs., 135.00; 10 head, 483 to 488 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.52). Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 430 lbs., 132.50; 11 head, 560 to 570 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (119.62). Medium frame 2, 5 head, 428 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 378 to 392 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (144.93); 12 head, 407 to 410 lbs., 145.00 to 147.50 (146.05); 5 head, 455 to 468 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (139.92); 5 head, 534 lbs., 132.50; 5 head, 608 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 330 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 394 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 428 lbs., 128.00; 38 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 117.50 to 128.00 (122.53); 29 head, 520 to 548 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.39); 31 head, 566 to 599 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (119.60); 54 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (117.02); 20 head, 668 to 699 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (114.87); 8 head, 703 to 722 lbs., 105.00 to 113.00 (107.04); 5 head, 852 lbs., 103.00l; 5 head, 925 lbs., 95.00.
