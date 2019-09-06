OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,292 head of cattle selling on Sept. 4, compared to 7,616 head selling on Aug. 27 and 600 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $1 to $3 on very limited limited comparable sales. The demand was moderate. All classes of steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate trend. The quality was plain to average. The supply included 100% feeder Cattle with 49% steers, 49% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 336 lbs., 182.50; 23 head, 456 to 482 lbs., 158.00 to 161.00 (159.52); 25 head, 605 to 619lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.85) unweaned; 16 head, 698 lbs., 142.00; 373 head, 703 to 742 lbs., 132.00 to 144.25 (140.65); 375 head, 751 to 789 lbs., 136.75 to 138.75 (138.07); 143 head, 800 to 839 lbs., 134.00 to 136.50 (136.10); 88 head, 881 lbs., 129.25; 104 head, 900 to 916 lbs., 128.50 to 129.00 (128.84). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 314 lbs., 174.00; 12 head, 383 lbs., 178.00; 5 head, 417 lbs., 159.00; 13 head, 483 to 485 lbs., 146.00; 5 head, 506 lbs., 148.00; 147 head, 560 to 596 lbs., 136.00 to 146.50 (144.55); 5 head, 563 lbs., 133.00 fleshy; 45 head, 603 to 624 lbs., 135.00 to 143.50 (137.63) unweaned; 47 head, 663 to 698 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.82); 33 head, 783 lbs., 135.50; 95 head, 828 to 845 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (130.81); 234 head, 861 to 89 1lbs., 128.00 to 128.50 (128.31). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 498 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 4 head, 530 lbs., 122.00; 33 head, 762 lbs., 129.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 386 lbs., 138.00; 22 head, 505 lbs., 155.00; 12 head, 562 lbs., 134.00; 11 head, 620 lbs., 138.00; 4 head, 646 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 370 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 130.75 to 136.50 (134.36); 15 head, 707 lbs., 131.00; 137 head, 765 to 799 lbs., 126.00 to 127.50 (126.72); 15 head, 936 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 315 lbs., 141.00; 15 head, 386 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 429 lbs., 136.00; 16 head, 493 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 481 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 47 head, 524 to 541 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (130.48); 50 head, 511 to 520 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (129.55) fleshy; 47 head, 557 to 575 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.14); 41 head, 552 to 570 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.88) fleshy; 208 head, 604 to 628 lbs., 134.00 to 137.50 (136.47); 5 head, 633 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 492 head, 666 to 699 lbs., 130.50 to 136.00 (133.43); 23 head, 716 to 743 lbs., 126.50 to 127.00 (126.70); 176 head, 778 to 790 lbs., 123.50 to 125.40 (125.21); 35 head, 801 lbs., 122.00; 12 head, 863 lbs., 119.50. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 299 lbs., 129.00; 8 head, 484 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 556 lbs., 133.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 13 head, 432 lbs., 85.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 581 lbs., 121.00; 12 head, 620 lbs., 129.50 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 443 lbs., 146.00 fleshy; 5 head, 468 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 8 head, 560 lbs., 138.00; 17 head, 601 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 10 head, 661 lbs., 122.00.
