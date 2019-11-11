OKC West, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 10,595 head of feeder cattle compared to 5,294 head on Oct. 29 and 11,219 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were lightly tested but a few trades were mostly steady. The demand was moderate to good. The steer and heifer calves that were long weaned and have multiple rounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was moderate to good with unweaned fleshier type calves traded with limited demand. The quality was plain to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 43% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 258 lbs., 202.50; 28 head, 331 to 339 lbs., 180.00 to 181.00 (180.35); 38 head, 360 to 382 lbs., 177.50 to 187.50 (183.98); 45 head, 420 to 445 lbs., 172.00 to 180.00 (177.68); 6 head, 415 lbs., 188.00 thin fleshed; 33 head, 425 lbs., 197.50 value added; 117 head, 457 to 488 lbs., 167.00 to 177.50 (172.11); 43 head, 472 to 485 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (157.55) unweaned; 134 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 146.00 to 165.00 (155.73); 15 head, 523 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 58 head, 522 lbs., 171.00 value added; 124 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (155.14); 59 head, 559 to 599 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (146.26) unweaned; 100 head, 605 to 631 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (153.66); 139 head, 601 to 631 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (152.49) unweaned; 178 head, 669 to 696 lbs., 145.75 to 150.50 (147.93); 66 head, 656 to 697 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (137.68) unweaned; 253 head, 707 to 739 lbs., 148.00 to 151.50 (149.66); 50 head, 701 to 736 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (138.79) unweaned; 316 head, 752 to 784 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (148.63); 290 head, 803 to 834 lbs., 142.50 to 148.00 (145.70); 49 head, 900 to 938 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (140.94); 58 head, 976 to 985 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (139.40); 18 head, 1011 to 1034 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 370 lbs., 177.00; 16 head, 409 to 423 lbs., 140.00 to 176.00 (162.21); 43 head, 461 to 477 lbs., 157.50 to 162.00 (159.56); 18 head, 488 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 36 head, 513 to 543 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (149.51); 9 head, 503 lbs., 157.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 511 to 547 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (140.23) unweaned; 143 head, 569 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 150.50 (148.10); 12 head, 590 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 29 head, 567 to 587 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.01 unweaned; 98 head, 602 to 622 lbs., 143.00 to 145.50 (144.86); 127 head, 616 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (136.17) unweaned; 144 head, 674 to 686 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (142.29); 88 head, 651 to 688 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (136.11) unweaned; 215 head, 701 to 744 lbs., 130.00 to 149.00 (142.29); 18 head, 715 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 81 head, 738 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 75 head, 712 to 742 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (134.84) unweaned; 44 head, 759 to 774 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.72); 23 head, 770 to 778 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.25); 100 head, 821 to 830 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.82); 41 head, 902 to 906 lbs., 133.50 to 134.00 (133.82); 155 head, 963 lbs., 127.00; 23 head, 1051 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 251 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 8 head, 349 lbs., 152.50; 17 head, 369 to 397 lbs., 152.00 to 162.60 (157.99); 16 head, 382 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 13 head, 412 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 55 head, 468 to 499 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (132.66) unweaned; 60 head, 523 to 540 lbs., 116.00 to 132.00 (122.56) unweaned; 4 head, 580 lbs., 107.00 unweaned; 8 head, 641 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 682 lbs., 136.00; 8 head, 674 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 17 head, 811 lbs., 123.50; 6 head, 863 lbs., 120.00; 12 head, 901 lbs., 129.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 31 head, 364 lbs., 57.50; 74 head, 475 lbs., 67.50; 11 head, 673 lbs., 60.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 21 head, 310 to 321 lbs.,152.50 to 160.00 (157.56); 27 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (157.77); 35 head, 367 to 368 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (148.56) unweaned; 33 head, 409 to 442 lbs., 148.00 to 154.50 (150.95); 79 head, 464 to 482 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.18); 58 head, 450 to 480 lbs., 126.00 to 141.00 (134.93) unweaned; 79 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (138.85); 199 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (128.38) unweaned; 41 head, 558 to 563 lbs., 132.00 to 149.00 (140.75); 81 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 121.00 to 136.50 (130.77) unweaned; 57 head, 638 to 640 lbs., 135.50 to 142.00 (136.30); 141 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 121.00 to 152.00 (132.09) unweaned; 415 head, 657 to 690 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (144.22); 12 head, 656 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 263 head, 700 to 738 lbs., 134.50 to 146.50 (142.86); 22 head, 725 to 733 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (133.24); 42 head, 763 to 766 lbs., 143.50 to 144.00 (143.73); 14 head, 816 lbs., 137.00; 10 head, 927 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 257 lbs., 153.00; 17 head, 343 to 347 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.50); 5 head, 359 lbs., 143.00; 52 head, 436 to 448 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.21); 39 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.80) unwaned; 97 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.24); 91 head, 461 to 488 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (131.32) unweaned; 100 head, 513 to 536 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (131.70); 79 head, 510 to 544 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (130.76) unweaned; 143 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 125.00 to 151.00 (134.33); 92 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 119.00 to 135.00 (126.68) unweaned; 158 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (137.61); 103 head, 604 to 649 lbs., 115.00 to 139.00 (133.05) unweaned; 193 head, 652 to 694 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (137.01); 25 head, 676 to 680 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.56) fleshy; 77 head, 667 to 691 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (127.50) unweaned; 82 head, 706 to 746 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (131.46); 6 head, 708 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 59 head, 760 to 777 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.80); 44 head, 787 lbs., 136.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 770 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 30 head, 826 to 835 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.99). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 275 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 348 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 9 head, 382 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 365 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 26 head, 409 to 436 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (116.45); 12 head, 498 lbs., 134.00; 38 head, 455 to 486 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (123.92) unweaned; 21 head, 547 lbs., 131.00; 60 head, 506 to 534 lbs., 108.50 to 120.00 (111.78) unweaned; 20 head, 561 to 582 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (123.54); 6 head, 551 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 114 head, 611 to 645 lbs., 109.00 to 120.00 (114.40) unweaned; 60 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.20); 30 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (120.95) unweaned; 25 head, 761 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 14 head, 948 lbs., 109.00; 11 head, 988 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 365 lbs., 180.00; 65 head, 705 lbs., 125.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 330 to 335 lbs., 157.50 to 162.50 (161.40); 6 head, 387 lbs., 165.00; 8 head, 444 lbs., 161.00 unweaned; 48 head, 473 to 499 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (158.05); 47 head, 473 to 492 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (150.22) unweand; 20 head 534 to 548 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (139.82) unweaned; 33 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (129.87) unweaned; 18 head, 610 lbs., 129.00; 11 head, 639 to 642 lbs., 122.00 to 1322.00 (886.94) unweaned; 18 head, 717 lbs., 121.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 393 lbs., 125.00; 27 head, 366 to 398 lbs., 120.00 to 150.00 (134.16) unweaned; 5 head, 433 lbs., 125.00; 14 head, 754 lbs., 115.00 unweaned.
