OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 9,193 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 25, compared to 9,735 head on Feb. 18 and 3,000 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $3 to $5 lower. The feeder heifers were trading $7 to $10 lower. The demand was light to moderate. The steer and heifer calves were selling $7 to $10 lower. The demand was light. The quality was plain to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 46% were heifers, and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 270 lbs., 220.00; 27 head, 301 to 349 lbs., 185.00 to 200.00 (190.79); 50 head, 379 to 386 lbs., 190.00 to 200.00 (196.43); 127 head, 411 to 447 lbs., 172.00 to 187.00 (182.36); 19 head, 429 to 435 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 83 head, 470 to 492 lbs., 174.00 to 181.00 (178.22); 39 head, 518 to 539 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (169.78); 215 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 156.00 to 177.00 (167.70); 140 head, 611 to 648 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (153.88); 11 head, 604 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 137 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 139.00 to 152.50 (147.83); 415 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 132.50 to 147.00 (137.92); 59 head, 731 lbs., 142.50 fancy; 346 head, 750 to 793 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.74); 69 head, 791 lbs., 127.50 fleshy; 158 head, 805 to 830 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (129.62); 9 head, 826 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 400 head, 852 to 891 lbs., 121.50 to 132.00 (128.12); 286 head, 903 to 946 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.62); 299 head, 958 to 984 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (120.90); 10 head, 1016 lbs., 116.00; 36 head, 1069 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 339 lbs., 175.00; 6 head, 354 lbs., 185.00; 5 head, 439 lbs., 175.00; 12 head, 494 to 497 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (169.68); 7 head, 467 lbs., 178.00 thin fleshed; 25 head, 515 lbs., 147.00; 116 head, 560 to 594 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (153.78); 67 head, 614 to 646 lbs., 129.75 to 150.00 (144.96); 32 head, 604 to 610 lbs., 153.50 to 154.00 (153.59) thin fleshed; 208 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 135.00 to 148.50 (139.45); 10 head, 665 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 106 head, 720 to 749 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.14); 93 head, 760 to 799 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (127.58); 191 head, 813 to 836 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.93); 268 head, 851 to 894 lbs., 119.50 to 124.50 (122.52); 15 head, 895 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 123 head, 906 to 941 lbs., 117.50 to 118.00 (117.85); 10 head, 964 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 45 head, 440 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.13); 6 head, 538 lbs., 132.00; 60 head, 573 to 599 lbs., 130.75 to 155.00 (133.48); 19 head, 708 to 746 lbs., 122.50 to 125.00 (123.65); 5 head, 761 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 17 head, 275 lbs., 122.50; 65 head, 346 lbs., 147.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 341 lbs., 170.00; 30 head, 309 to 335 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.23) thin fleshed; 65 head, 350 to 391 lbs., 151.00 to 175.00 (166.19); 88 head, 359 lbs., 177.50 thin fleshed; 44 head, 413 to 446 lbs., 145.00 to 167.50 (150.65); 24 head, 427 to 429 lbs., 157.00 to 164.00 (160.49) thin fleshed; 8 head, 448 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 59 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (145.66); 757 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 136.00 to 157.00 (145.85); 197 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 131.00 to 149.00 (134.62); 34 head, 570 to 579 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (133.71) unweaned; 77 head, 603 to 635 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (131.02); 44 head, 608 to 624 lbs., 126.50 to 134.00 (130.78) unweaned; 154 head, 652 to 692 lbs., 121.00 to 127.50 (125.94); 24 head, 684 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 332 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (123.41); 23 head, 738 lbs., 126.00 thin fleshed; 449 head, 753 to 790 lbs., 117.50 to 124.25 (120.55); 13 head, 768 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 270 head, 801 to 827 lbs., 115.00 to 121.75 (120.24); 9 head, 804 lbs., 116.00 fleshy; 84 head, 859 to 899 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (115.32); 10 head, 930 to 943 lbs., 114.00 to 116.00 (114.99). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 294 lbs., 152.50; 50 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 142.50 to 160.00 (147.68); 81 head, 404 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 158.00 (140.11); 60 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (140.51); 104 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (134.25); 5 head, 530 lbs., 138.00 fleshy; 5 head, 549 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 196 head, 551 to 594 lbs., 129.00 to 139.50 (133.45); 20 head, 570 to 594 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.39) unweaned; 17 head, 616 to 643 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.39); 5 head, 611 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 37 head, 663 to 692 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (119.26); 101 head, 675 lbs., 127.75 thin fleshed; 34 head, 719 to 738 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (118.83); 16 head, 746 lbs., 123.25 thin fleshed; 49 head, 750 to 772 lbs., 114.50 to 118.00 (115.19); 7 head, 767 lbs., 117.00 value added; 23 head, 834 to 849 lbs., 116.50 to 117.00 (116.69);5 head, 834 lbs., 112.00 fleshy; 27 head, 859 to 885 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (113.99). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 432 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 460 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 518 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 519 lbs., 128.00 thin fleshed; 51 head, 719 to 740 lbs., 113.50 to 116.00 (114.79). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 11 head, 592 lbs., 118.50. Large frame 1, 24 head, 682 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 286 lbs., 200.00; 14 head, 405 to 410 lbs., 185.00 to 192.50 (188.19); 5 head, 646 lbs., 135.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 521 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 574 lbs., 159.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 381 lbs., 140.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.