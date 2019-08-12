The OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,759 head of cattle selling Aug. 7, compared to 8,051 head the previous week and 1,400 a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriclture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly steady. The feeder heifers were trading $2 to $3 higher. The demand was good. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate trend but a lower undertone was noted. The demand was light to moderate as many producers are running out of good pasture land with nutritional value due to the drought. The quality was plain to average. The summer heat and extremely dry weather continues to plague the trade area with week long temperatures in the triple digits. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 39% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 329 lbs., 197.00; 40 head, 355 lbs., 185.00; 14 head, 594 lbs., 154.00; 43 head, 614 to 619 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (149.46) unweaned; 52 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.47); 47 head, 662 to 675 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (142.12) unweaned; 648 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.85); 5 head, 704 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 95 head, 763 to 783 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (142.26); 12 head, 787 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 240 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (138.87); 325 head, 851 to 867 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.54); 100 head, 909 to 910 lbs., 131.50 to 135.50 (133.90); 168 head, 961 to 997 lbs., 127.00 to 134.50 (131.69); 42 head, 1051 to 1054 lbs., 121.50 to 122.00 (121.68). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 454 to 493 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (156.06); 36 head, 492 lbs., 153.00 fleshy; 61 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 150.00 to 156.50 (154.87); 5 head, 531 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 58 head, 562 to 599 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (151.23); 15 head, 550 lbs., 149.00 fleshy; 24 head, 605 to 618 lbs., 146.50 to 150.00 (147.65); 49 head, 605 to 619 lbs., 144.00 to 144.50 (144.43) unweaned; 79 hed, 668 to 694 lbs., 136.50 to 141.00 (140.20); 24 head, 663 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 26 head, 688 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 49 head, 716 to 749 lbs., 129.50 to 140.50 (133.20); 192 head, 767 to 789 lbs., 132.50 to 141.50 (136.15); 144 head, 812 to 843 lbs., 134.00 to 134.50 (134.03); 644 head, 850 to 899 lbs., 122.75 to 134.50 (129.57); 117 head, 915 to 946 lbs., 123.50 to 127.00 (124.81); 31 head, 1112 lbs., 109.50. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 430 lbs., 157.50 fleshy; 31 head, 463 to 497 lbs., 137.00 to 153.00 (142.24); 8 head, 505 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 16 head, 594 lbs., 131.00; 15 head, 574 to 586 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.36) fleshy; 38 head, 724 to 739 lbs., 127.50 to 134.50 (131.33); 11 head, 787 lbs., 115.00; 55 head, 817 lbs., 129.00; 67 head, 859 lbs., 126.00; 27 head, 1049 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 33 head, 625 lbs., 126.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 293 lbs., 163.00; 30 head, 387 lbs., 154.00; 41 head, 519 to 545 lbs., 141.00; 12 head, 506 lbs. 130.50 fleshy; 21 head, 554 lbs., 142.00; 118 head, 617 to 644 lbs., 136.50 to 139.50 (137.42); 60 head, 601 to 638 lbs., 130.50 to 136.50 (132.68) unweaned; 176 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 134.00 to 136.50 (135.45); 187 head, 681 lbs., 137.25 spayed; 360 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 126.50 to 136.80 (133.61); 186 head, 753 to 762 lbs., 129.50 to 133.00 (132.22); 37 head, 819 to 829 lbs., 126.50 to 128.75 (128.27); 29 head, 859 lbs., 127.75; 76 head, 902 to 932 lbs., 116.50 to 119.00 (118.11); 72 head, 950 to 959 lbs., 116.00 to 117.25 (116.42). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 88 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (138.62); 31 head, 508 to 512 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.71); 11 head, 507 to 514 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (132.83) fleshy; 26 head, 551 to 568 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.87); 25 head, 569 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 65 head, 598 lbs., 137.00 spayed; 141 head, 615 to 638 lbs., 131.00 to 134.50 (132.98); 64 head, 613 to 640 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.74) unweaned; 60 head, 658 to 699 lbs., 120.00 to 141.50 (128.71); 20 head, 680 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 20 head, 731 to 733 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.99); 72 head, 764 to 788 lbs., 116.50 to 128.00 (122.92); 275 head, 805 to 841 lbs., 124.00 to 127.75 (126.84); 9 head, 823 lbs., 117.00 fleshy; 64 head, 875 to 899 lbs., 115.50 to 118.00 (117.09); 13 head, 996 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 339 lbs., 131.00; 4 head, 355 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 403 lbs., 121.00; 29 head, 563 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.78); 13 head, 657 lbs., 125.00; 22 head, 840 lbs., 112.00. Medium frame 1, 8 head, 574 lbs., 138.00. Medium frame 2, 5 head, 242 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 479 lbs., 134.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 285 lbs., 172.00; 19 head, 397 lbs., 160.00; 18 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (160.39); 6 head, 423 lbs., 157.50 fleshy; 18 head, 529 lbs., 145.00; 66 head, 589 lbs., 143.00; 8 head, 623 lbs., 137.00; 40 head, 743 lbs., 135.00; 18 head, 741 lbs., 130.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 406 lbs., 150.00.
