OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 10,284 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 15, compared to 8,307 head on Oct. 8 and 3,920 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher, with some steadiness noted on steers over 900 pounds. The demand was good and the quality was average to attractive. The long weaned weaned steer and heifer calves were mostly steady with unweaned fleshier calves sold with a lower undertone. The demand ws moderate to good. The quality was plain to average with a few attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 70% steers, 0% were dair steers, 27% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 262 lbs., 175.00; 8 head, 279 lbs., 202.50 thin fleshed; 13 head, 344 lbs., 185.00; 14 head, 354 lbs., 180.00; 25 head, 409 to 448 lbs., 166.00 to 172.00 (169.01); 28 head, 463 to 489 lbs., 166.00 to 172.50 (169.80); 47 head, 503 to 522 lbs., 156.00 to 171.00 (165.72); 41 head, 514 to 548 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (154.15) unweaned; 231 head, 564 to 589 lbs., 144.00 to 160.00 (155.02); 16 head, 567 lbs., 167.00 fancy; 542 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (154.50); 7 head, 626 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 601 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 423 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 149.00 to 159.25 (155.30); 27 head 670 to 677 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.45) unweaned; 481 head, 712 to 745 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (152.21); 27 head, 718 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 397 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 147.00 to 155.25 (152.72); 65 head, 771 to 789 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (143.89) fleshy; 393 head, 801 to 841 lbs., 142.00 to 151.50 (148.41); 90 head, 805 to 834 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.84) fleshy; 353 head, 853 to 897 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (141.92); 10 head, 905 lbs., 131.00; 37 head, 951 to 965 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (133.88); 7 head, 1068 lbs., 126.00; 50 head, 1109 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 206 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 9 head, 288 lbs., 152.50 unweaned; 5 head, 342 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 389 lbs., 152.50; 18 head, 358 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 8 head, 409 lbs., 152.50; 32 head, 443 lbs., 157.50 unweaned; 38 head, 462 to 481 lbs., 133.00 to 161.00 (153.09); 85 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 143.00 to 157.50 (148.86); 44 head, 518 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.45) unweaned; 5 head, 579 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 564 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 39 head, 636 to 648 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (143.51); 54 head, 606 to 641 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.23) unweaned; 110 head, 659 to 696 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (144.77); 8 head, 656 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 71 head, 662 to 686 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (130.04) unweaned; 63 head, 718 to 741 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.08); 20 head, 710 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 68 head, 725 to 749 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 353 head, 755 to 799 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (145.07); 16 head, 781 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 302 head, 804 to 845 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.57); 340 head, 852 to 897 lbs., 132.50 to 141.50 (137.18); 387 head, 900 to 942 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.48); 167 hed, 955 to 989 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (128.07); 7 head, 1081 lbs., 119.00; 15 head, 1083 lbs., 110.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 380 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 373 lbs., 142.50 unweaned; 27 head, 403 to 407 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (150.92); 7 head, 475 lbs., 151.00; 11 head, 540 lbs., 123.00;5 head, 576 lbs., 125.00; 12 head, 575 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 71 head, 635 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 64 head, 686 lbs., 135.50; 47 head, 756 to 796 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (123.60); 12 head, 847 lbs., 127.00; 16 head, 871 to 873 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 914 lbs., 124.00. Dairy steers, medium frame 3, 40 head, 484 lbs., 50.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 259 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 346 lbs., 152.50; 16 head, 388 lbs., 154.00; 24 head, 411 lbs., 143.00; 8 head, 407 lbs., 152.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 541 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 527 lbs., 147.00 fancy; 13 head, 511 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 22 head, 506 to 539 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (128.22) unweaned; 43 head, 574 to 588 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (135.18); 31 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.30) unweaned; 127 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 138.00 to 147.50 (143.41); 128 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (142.53); 369 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 137.85 to 142.85 (141.10); 177 head, 751 to 787 lbs., 133.50 to 142.50 (137.21); 37 head, 785 to 789 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (123.03) unweaned; 5 head, 807 lbs., 133.00; 9 head, 867 lbs., 128.00; 14 head, 991 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 1014 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 294 lbs., 145.00; 32 head, 371 lbs., 133.00; 23 head, 381 to 397 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.42) unweaned; 50 head, 410 to 439 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (136.92); 29 head, 418 to 442 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (129.30) unweaned; 11 head, 496 lbs., 120.00; 84 head, 459 to 494 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (121.93) unweaned; 43 head, 511 to 546 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.57); 21 head, 503 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 89 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 117.00 to 128.00 (122.96) unweaned; 55 head, 555 to 588 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.25); 57 head, 559 to 596 lbs., 118.00 to 131.00 (121.97); unweaned; 126 head, 619 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (134.29); 8 head, 628 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 44 head, 618 to 630 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (118.39) unweaned; 31 head, 671 to 679 lbs., 131.00 to (143.00); 137.23; 110 head, 658 to 688 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (119.72) unweaned; 83 head, 711 to 729 lbs., 124.00 to 132.50 (128.74); 27 head, 793 lbs., 129.00; 49 head, 809 to 845 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.08); 23 head, 800 lbs., 134.00 thin fleshed; 28 head, 878 to 887 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (124.92); 5 head, 872 lbs., 110.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 246 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 269 lbs., 135.00; 17 head, 465 to 492 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (114.39) unweaned; 14 head, 537 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 5 head, 587 lbs., 120.00; 14 head, 597 lbs., 102.00 fleshy; 21 head, 653 lbs., 113.00; 55 head, 709 lbs., 116.00; 12 head, 750 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 519 lbs., 144.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 432 lbs. 125.00 unweaned; 15 head, 452 to 476 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.39); 10 head, 526 lbs., 143.00; 19 head, 554 lbs., 135.00; 16 head, 581 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (122.15) unweaned; 30 head, 639 to 643 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 11 head, 657 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 6 head, 893 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 21 head, 618 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 20 head, 718 lbs., 110.00 unweaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.