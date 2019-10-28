OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 9,630 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 23, compared to 10,284 head on Oct. 15 and 11,271 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 800 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower and those over 800 pounds were mostly steady. The feeder heifers were selling $1 to $2 higher. The demand was moderate and good for heavier weights that can hit the April live cattle CME contract. The steer and heifer calves that were weaned traded mostly steady to firm with the remainder of the offering sold with a much lower undertone. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average. The rain and a cold front is in the forecast for the end of the week causing buyers to be very cautious about short and/or unweaned calves. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 36% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 293 lbs., 195.00; 30 head, 373 to 378 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (185.30); 6 head, 438 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 32 head, 415 to 425 lbs., 165.00 to 169.00 (167.17) unweaned; 73 head, 453 to 466 lbs., 165.00 to 179.00 (170.27); 46 head, 457 to 491 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (157.03) unweaned; 13 head, 548 lbs., 153.00; 55 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (142.11) unweaned; 30 head, 568 to 587 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (153.86); 89 head, 569 to 593 lbs., 138.50 to 144.00 (141.31) unweaned; 96 head, 614 to 641 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (149.23); 35 head, 619 to 647 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.10) unweaned; 114 head, 685 to 695 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (152.94); 19 head, 655 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 477 head, 708 to 740 lbs., 148.00 to 155.50 (151.41); 137 head, 756 to 797 lbs., 145.00 to 150.50 (148.77); 26 head, 757 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 717 head, 801 to 849 lbs., 142.00 to 152.50 (147.49); 11 head, 853 lbs., 145.00; 30 head, 889 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 117 head, 907 to 935 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (137.76); 6 head, 953 lbs., 135.00; 50 head, 1030 lbs., 134.25; 64 head, 1101 lbs., 128.00 source/aged; 8 head, 1194 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 347 lbs., 160.00; 24 head, 323 lbs., 167.50 thin fleshed; 26 head, 370 to 387 lbs., 162.00 to 162.50 (162.26); 55 head, 422 to 449 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (159.32); 17 head, 408 to 419 lbs., 130.00 to 155.00 (138.67) unweaned; 39 head, 485 to 499 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (150.30); 41 head, 464 to 479 lbs., 137.50 to 148.00 (143.59) unweaned; 37 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (145.50); 51 head, 507 to 509 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (129.39) unweaned; 84 head, 565 to 596 lbs., 141.50 to 149.50 (143.80); 28 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (135.16) unweaned; 96 head, 606 to 647 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.49); 23 head, 606 to 623 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (132.83) unweaned; 164 head, 662 to 695 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (142.25); 32 head, 670 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (125.67) unweaned; 563 head, 701 to 742 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (145.49); 6 head, 703 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 135 head, 710 to 726 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.37) unweaned; 235 head, 772 to 798 lbs., 140.75 to 146.50 (142.47); 7 head, 752 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 41 head, 804 to 818 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (139.92); 15 head, 823 lbs., 144.50 thin fleshed; 57 head, 851 to 899 lbs., 134.00 to 141.50 (139.17); 356 head, 912 to 916 lbs., 130.50 to 134.50 (130.75); 10 head, 982 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 1008 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 251 lbs., 150.00; 85 head, 377 lbs., 155.00; 15 head, 365 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 6 head, 413 lbs., 127.00; 37 head, 428 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 20 head, 489 to 497 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.29); 7 head, 466 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 13 head, 548 lbs., 135.00; 11 head, 589 to 591 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (127.54); 23 head, 606 to 645 lbs., 135.00; 14 head, 682 lbs., 120.00; 11 head, 660 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 113 head, 703 to 725 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (127.15); 27 head, 751 to 771 lbs., 128.00 to 144.00 (135.60); 140 head, 817 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 50 head, 333 to 337 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.58); 24 head, 378 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 353 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 28 head, 443 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (148.11); 7 head, 408 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 36 head, 454 to 499 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (134.82); 48 head, 484 to 498 lbs., 123.00 to 133.50 (127.16) unweaned; 39 head, 543 to 544 lbs., 136.00; 45 head, 517 to 547 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (126.56) unweaned; 54 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (139.36); 30 head, 554 to 586 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.95) unweaned; 87 head, 609 to 614 lbs., 122.00 to 147.00 (141.69); 25 head, 603 to 634 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.02) unweaned; 181 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (143.60); 8 head, 683 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 245 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 139.00 to 143.50 (141.19); 160 head, 756 to 779 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.93); 100 head, 803 to 814 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (135.27); 60 head, 897 lbs., 129.00; 16 head, 926 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 1014 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 286 lbs., 140.00; 14 head, 309 to 333 lbs., 130.00 to 147.50 (139.08); 6 head, 339 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 8 head, 307 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 12 head, 377 lbs., 152.00; 19 head, 363 to 399 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.99) unweaned; 40 head, 406 to 424 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.55); 25 head, 406 to 418 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (127.30) unweaned; 55 head, 456 to 472 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (132.23); 25 head, 484 to 495 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (122.85) unweaned; 27 head, 504 to 526 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (131.44); 73 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (121.06) unweaned; 15 head, 580 lbs., 133.50; 48 head, 558 to 585 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (120.46) unweaned; 175 head, 625 to 643 lbs., 135.00; 223 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 106.00 to 131.00 (128.25) unweaned; 164 head, 650 to 676 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (141.68); 34 head, 651 to 674 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (121.75) unweaned; 222 head, 721 to 747 lbs., 132.50 to 139.00 (137.58); 55 head, 717 lbs., 140.50 thin fleshed; 87 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (117.61) unweaned; 45 head, 752 to 788 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (129.59); 6 head, 843 lbs., 131.00; 21 head, 856 lbs., 134.00; 24 head, 935 lbs., 117.00; 6 head, 981 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 28 head, 263 to 274 lbs., 147.00 to 157.50 (153.65); 15 head, 382 to 384 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (125.65); 34 head, 409 to 425 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (120.84); 7 head, 431 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 10 head, 478 lbs., 134.00; 42 head, 451 to 485 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 6 head, 516 lbs., 111.00; 7 head, 502 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 16 head, 597 lbs., 135.00; 12 head, 592 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 34 head, 656 to 675 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (112.03); 35 head, 685 lbs., 109.00 unweaned; 12 head, 708 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 762 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 10 head, 384 lbs., 117.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 353 lbs., 165.50; 14 head, 435 to 446 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (155.95) unweaned; 11 head, 474 lbs., 158.00; 11 head, 450 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 6 head, 595 lbs., 133.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 359 lbs., 149.00; 7 head, 376 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 10 head, 488 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 6 head, 528 lbs., 144.00; 13 head, 507 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 27 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (134.66) unweaned; 11 head, 561 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (132.36) unweaned; 16 head, 626 lbs., 125.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 420 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 8 head, 587 lbs., 114.00; 6 head, 667 lbs., 110.00 unweaned.
