OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,465 head selling on Aug. 13, compared to 6,759 head selling a week ago and 5,968 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Ag Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers were selling $4 to $6 lower. The feeder heifers were trading $6 to $8 lower. The demand was light to moderate. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate trend but a much lower undertone was noted. The demand was light. Much needed rain and cooler weather brought relief from the triple digit temps. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (54% steers, 44% were heifers and 1% were bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 404 to 432 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.64) thin fleshed; 46 head, 484 lbs., (156.00); 74 head, 557 to 573 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.71); 8 head, 606 lbs., (136.00) unweaned; 28 head, 691 lbs., (138.50); 11 head, 666 lbs., (136.00) unweaned; 15 head, 711 lbs., (137.50); 150 head, 751 to 760 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.38); 185 head, 810 to 849 lbs., 129.00 to 134.50 (133.09); 27 head, 872 lbs., (132.00); 116 head, 904 lbs., (125.00); 42 head, 954 lbs., (130.50); 40 head, 1018 lbs., (120.25) fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 32 head, 435 to 448 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (147.60); 27 head, 471 to 490 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (146.94); 56 head, 583 to 599 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (139.28); 36 head, 568 lbs., (137.00) thin fleshed; 9 head, 607 lbs., (136.00); 22 head, 693 lbs., (128.00); 95 head, 702 to 737 lbs., 131.50 to 136.00 (133.03); 81 head, 756 to 776 lbs., 126.00 to 131.50 (127.31); 56 head, 812 to 841 lbs., 123.50 to 129.00 (127.73); 244 head, 871 to 880 lbs., 126.00 to 126.25 (126.12); 27 head, 937 to 938 lbs., 121.50 to 122.00 (121.65); 12 head, 955 lbs., (121.50). Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 456 to 499 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (141.26); 6 head, 513 lbs., 137.50 137.50 fleshy; 9 head, 667 lbs., (111.00); 7 head, 710 lbs., (129.00); 92 head, 852 lbs., (125.50).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 390 lbs., (143.00); 9 head, 483 lbs., (133.00); 17 head, 542 lbs., (130.00); 14 head, 586 lbs., (133.00); 33 head, 644 lbs., (132.00); 16 head, 613 to 634 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.57) unweaned; 57 head, 671 to 683 lbs., 129.00 to 134.50 (130.52); 168 head, 707 to 738 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.76); 63 head, 724 lbs., (126.75) thin fleshed; 36 head, 767 to 780 lbs., 121.00 to 124.50 (123.81); 488 head, 804 to 849 lbs., 116.50 to 121.75 (120.32); 5 head, 877 lbs., (114.00) fleshy; 19 head, 903 lbs., (115.00); 4 head, 1041 lbs., (104.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 385 lbs., (150.00) thin fleshed; 4 head, 421 lbs., (123.00) fleshy; 103 head, 460 to 499 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (127.13); 107 head, 524 to 548 lbs., 124.00 to 138.50 (133.42); 26 head, 567 to 571 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.84); 18 head, 622 lbs., (125.00); 7 head, 604 lbs., (117.00) unweaned; 18 head, 676 to 683 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.34); 33 head, 709 to 744 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (120.04). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 370 lbs., (136.00); 12 head, 405 to 444 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (128.73); 5 head, 509 lbs., (123.00); 5 head, 526 lbs., (118.00) fleshy; 6 head, 592 lbs., (119.00). Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 653 lbs., (134.00) unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 259 lbs., (195.00); 9 head, 344 lbs., (177.50); 5 head, 369 lbs., (175.00); 7 head, 614 lbs., (132.00). Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 465 to 484 lbs., 124.00 to 144.00 (138.45).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.