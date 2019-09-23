OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,679 head of cattle selling on Sept. 18, compared to 6,396 head of cattle on Sept. 10 and 1,500 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahooma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the last week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $5 higher. The demand was good to very good. The steer and heifer calves were selling $3 to $8 higher with a few trades indicating instances as much as $10 higher. The demand was very good. The quality was plain to average. Cooler temperatures and rain was in the forecast toward the end of the week. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 42% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 254 lbs., 195.00; 17 head, 351 to 353 lbs., 177.00 to 178.00 (177.70); 36 head, 406 to 436 lbs., 160.00 to 179.00 (172.54); 39 head, 459 to 469 lbs., 157.00 to 172.00 (162.23); 103 head, 518 to 545 lbs., 147.00 to 159.00 (153.95); 67 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (148.49); 11 head, 573 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 244 head, 609 to 630 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (152.28); 35 head, 605 to 623 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (142.06) unweaned; 254 head, 658 to 698 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (145.74); 7 head, 671 lbs., 148.00 thin fleshed; 65 head, 685 to 695 lbs., 134.50 to 135.00 (134.66) unweaned; 489 head, 710 to 744 lbs., 143.00 to 149.50 (146.15); 9 head, 734 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 6 head, 737 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 232 head, 752 to 794 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.79); 9 head, 761 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 671 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 136.00 to 142.50 (139.75); 159 head, 854 to 883 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (134.40); 12 head, 908 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 901 lbs., 137.50 fancy; 19 head, 970 lbs., 122.50; 50 head, 1037 lbs., 123.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 488 lbs., 152.00; 7 head, 540 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 12 head, 593 lbs., 137.00; 11 head, 559 to 577 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.39) fleshy; 78 head, 619 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (141.72); 64 head,666 to 687 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (139.75); 157 head, 726 to 748 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (135.61); 19 head, 701 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 47 head, 779 to 794 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.34); 11 head, 778 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 16 head, 763 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 37 head, 802 to 819 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.69); 72 head, 804 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 27 head, 876 lbs., 129.00; 13 head, 898 1lbs., 133.50 thin fleshed; 26 head, 1053 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 424 lbs., 125.00; 17 head, 564 to 582 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.17); 10 head, 685 lbs., 130.00; 28 head, 717 to 735 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.19); 18 head, 809 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 261 lbs., 168.00; 7 head, 347 lbs., 165.00; 4 head, 376 lbs., 160.00; 11 head, 418 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 69 head, 462 to 497 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (143.69); 90 head, 531 to 544 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (141.47); 157 head, 555 to 596 lbs., 136.00 to 144.50 (141.27); 22 head, 568 to 596 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.16) fleshy; 23 head, 611 to 638 lbs., 133.50 to 134.00 (133.81); 15 head, 620 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 132 head, 665 to 676 lbs., 127.00 to 139.50 (137.84); 11 head, 669 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 339 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 131.50 to 134.50 (133.82); 23 head, 700 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 307 head, 754 to 797 lbs., 127.00 to 130.50 (128.77); 405 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 122.50 to 125.50 (123.64); 51 head, 905 to 947 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (113.73); 20 head, 993 lbs., 110.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 430 to 439 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (139.83); 22 head, 425 to 434 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 48 head, 456 to 492 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (134.54); 6 head, 483 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 7 head, 530 lbs., 130.00; 21 head, 558 lbs., 130.00; 20 head, 570 to 591 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (120.21) fleshy; 133 head, 607 to 644 lbs., 127.00 to 135.50 (131.58); 14 head, 622 to 630 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (123.55) unweaned; 32 head, 677 to 678 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.37); 6 head, 652 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 57 head, 722 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.65); 15 head, 725 lbs., 133.50 thin fleshed; 25 head, 736 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 14 head, 751 to 779 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (121.42); 43 head, 805 to 840 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (116.99); 84 head, 876 to 898 lbs., 110.00 to 116.50 (114.77). Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 377 to 398 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.29); 10 head, 431 lbs., 135.00; 56 head, 677 to 680 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (111.81); 27 head, 711 to 747 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (115.29); 7 head, 794 lbs., 116.00; 16 head, 836 to 849 lbs., 109.50 to 113.00 (111.48); 8 head, 996 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 28 head, 470 to 471 lbs., 100.00 to 112.00 (101.71).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 481 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 682 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 659 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 7 head, 709 lbs., 115.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 367 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 563 lbs., 105.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 424 lbs., 100.00; 14 head, 491 lbs., 107.50. Medium frame 2, 13 head, 526 lbs., 93.00.
