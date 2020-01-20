OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 9,493 head of cattle selling on Jan. 15, compared to 13,191 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady with a few up to $1 higher. The demand was moderate to good. The steer and heifer calves were selling $3 to $6 higher, with exception of cattle weioghing under 500 pounds trading as much as $8 to $10 higher. The demand was good to very good especially for weaned calves suitable for wheat pasture. The quality was plain to average with a few attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 42% ewer heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 288 lbs., 220.00; 88 head, 271 lbs., 222.50 thin fleshed; 40 head, 305 to 344 lbs., 210.00 to 212.50 (212.22); 10 head, 333 lbs., 222.50 thin fleshed; 40 head, 358 to 397 lbs., 197.50 to 210.00 (207.25); 32 head, 358 to 388 lbs., 215.00 to 220.00 (217.01) thin fleshed; 69 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 190.00 to 205.00 (195.94); 12 head, 417 lbs., 207.50 thin fleshed; 138 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (184.95); 13 head, 468 to 478 lbs., 177.00 to 178.50 (177.47) unweaned; 99 head, 500 to 521 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (176.86); 169 head, 552 to 587 lbs., 160.50 to 166.00 (162.44); 24 head, 553 to 569 lbs., 158.00 to 161.00 (159.11) unweaned; 254 head, 616 to 648 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (151.87); 53 head, 634 to 637 lbs., 136.50 to 150.00 (142.30) unweaned; 167 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (146.82); 7 head, 696 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 374 head, 703 to 743 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (146.59); 9 head, 714 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 250 head, 756 to 795 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (149.04); 339 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (145.27); 142 head, 850 to 883 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (146.13); 42 head, 860 lbs., 151.00 fancy; 77 head, 1015 to 1049 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.52); 51 head, 1100 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 332 lbs., 182.50; 48 head, 377 to 395 lbs., 187.50 to 193.00 (192.23); 9 head, 365 lbs., 175.00 fleshy;59 head, 413 to 442 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (183.05); 18 head, 410 lbs., 190.00 thin fleshed; 91 head, 462 to 498 lbs., 169.00 to 187.50 (174.91); 69 head, 468 to 488 lbs., 148.50 to 153.00 (150.15) unweaned; 194 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (167.80); 19 head, 511 lbs., 162.00 fleshy; 37 head, 534 to 547 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.58) unweaned; 163 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (158.03); 13 head, 589 lbs., 146.00 fleshy; 10 head, 583 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 54 head, 579 to 598 lbs., 139.00 to 160.00 (148.80) unweaned; 107 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (147.27); 68 head, 618 to 626 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (138.37) unweaned; 132 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.41); 35 head, 664 to 694 lbs., 134.50 to 142.50 (136.40) unweaned; 119 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (142.52); 132 head, 758 to 796 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (142.50); 155 head, 801 to 839 lbs., 135.00 to 143.50 (140.15); 78 head, 855 to 892 lbs., 135.50 to 141.50 (138.15); 20 head, 968 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 439 lbs., 163.00; 16 head, 587 lbs., 155.00; 10 head, 656 lbs., 125.00; 18 head, 777 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 34 head, 293 lbs., 157.50; 101 head, 360 lbs., 157.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 328 to 335 lbs., 177.50 to 180.00 (178.35); 45 head, 362 to 394 lbs., 169.00 to 175.00 (172.03); 5 head, 362 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 119 head, 403 to 442 lbs., 163.00 to 172.50 (168.17); 206 head, 459 to 499 lbs., 151.00 to 162.50 (156.24); 94 head, 507 to 531 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (145.29); 7 head, 545 lbs., 138.50 fleshy; 195 head, 551 to 584 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (144.39); 338 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 134.25 to 136.50 (135.70); 144 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 133.50 to 137.50 (135.64); 40 head, 662 to 680 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.23) unweaned; 465 head, 703 to 746 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (133.04); 83 head, 751 to 770 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (135.16); 83 head, 800 to 847 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (131.86); 59 head, 855 to 871 lbs., 130.50 to 133.00 (132.23); 16 head, 914 to 935 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (125.97); 9 head, 1087 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 274 lbs., 182.50 thin fleshed; 6 head, 307 lbs., 169.00; 34 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 163.00 to 165.00 (163.83); 40 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 159.00 (149.45); 101 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 12.00 to 148.00 (115.11); 145 head, 506 to 545 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (141.48); 42 head, 528 to 546 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (132.29) unweaned; 73 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (137.63); 23 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (130.47) unweaned; 104 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 126.00 to 149.50 (133.99); 12 head, 614 to 625 lbs., 128.50 to 135.00 (131.24) unweaned; 290 head, 659 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 134.50 (132.48); 4 head, 671 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 246 head, 701 to 746 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (127.69); 61 head, 752 to 782 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.07). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 368 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 374 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 31 head, 530 to 544 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.41); 35 head, 561 to 595 lbs., 131.50 to 136.00 (133.21); 8 head, 639 lbs., 121.00; 7 head, 656 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 555 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 5 head, 717 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 811 lbs., 121.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 428 lbs., 184.00; 8 head, 537 lbs., 156.00; 7 head, 501 lbs., 143.00 fleshy; 14 head, 516 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 5 head, 568 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 32 head, 607 to 639 lbs., 129.00 to 155.00 (139.83) unweaned.
