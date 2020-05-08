OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 13,300 head of feeder cattle selling on May 6, compared to 11,781 head on April 29 and 6,297 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $4 to $8 higher with instances of $10 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $1 to $5 higher. The demand was very good for feeder cattle as cattle futures closed sharply higher and slaughter cattle traded for $110. The steer and heifer calves sold with a lower undertone on limited comparable offerings. The demand was moderate. The quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 66% steers, 33% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 416 to 445 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (155.79); 20 head, 442 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 5 head, 462 lbs., 149.00; 14 head, 533 lbs., 143.00; 134 head, 558 to 599 lbs., 143.50 to 152.00 (146.36); 237 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (142.32); 82 head, 607 to 629 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.08) unweaned; 116 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (140.15); 18 head, 668 to 682 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (129.64) unweaned; 527 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 127.50 to 142.00 (135.51); 33 head, 710 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 657 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 120.00 to 141.75 (129.23); 556 head, 802 to 844 lbs., 116.00 to 127.50 (122.28); 1029 head, 854 to 899 lbs., 110.00 to 121.50 (115.64); 11 head, 890 lbs., 108.00 fleshy; 901 head, 900 to 949 lbs., 108.00 to 113.50 (112.10); 669 head, 950 to 996 lbs., 104.00 to 114.00 (106.26); 878 head, 1000 to 1049 lbs., 99.50 to 105.50 (101.99); 331 head, 1056 to 1076 lbs., 98.20 to 101.00 (100.01); 50 head, 1133 lbs., 97.00; 19 head, 1189 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 444 lbs., 148.00; 27 head, 442 lbs., 152.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 471 lbs., 138.00; 14 head, 459 lbs., 158.50 thin fleshed; 5 head, 495 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 68 head, 512 to 547 lbs., 134.00 to 149.00 (142.13); 96 head, 553 to 584 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.39); 29 head, 556 to 589 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (132.97) fleshy; 36 head, 578 lbs., 143.50 thin fleshed; 31 head, 552 to 564 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.46) unweaned; 58 head, 602 to 633 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (131.89); 27 head, 648 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 50 head, 675 to 694 lbs., 131.00 to 134.50 (132.40); 6 head, 662 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 135 head, 709 to 728 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (130.33); 24 head, 728 lbs., 115.00 full; 119 head, 760 to 790 lbs., 118.00 to 129.75 (122.78); 135 head, 804 to 830 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.65); 143 head, 858 to 881 lbs., 109.50 to 115.00 (110.49); 54 head, 903 to 939 lbs., 102.00 to 109.00 (105.01); 5 head, 966 lbs., 104.50. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 551 lbs., 120.00; 9 head, 777 lbs., 111.00; 33 head, 950 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 18 head, 717 lbs., 108.00,
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 444 lbs., 140.00; 34 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (138.96); 33 head, 520 to 544 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.25); 66 head, 557 to 597 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.84); 185 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 116.00 to 127.50 (121.67); 5 head, 630 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 261 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 111.00 to 124.00 (118.89); 20 head, 650 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 391 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 105.00 to 118.75 (112.94); 704 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 102.00 to 116.00 (108.66); 439 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 100.00 to 112.50 (105.71); 110 head, 852 to 895 lbs., 96.00 to 103.00 (98.96); 215 head, 906 to 949 lbs., 96.00 to 98.00 (97.38); 8 head, 945 lbs., 104.00 replacement; 60 head, 962 to 985 lbs., 93.50 to 97.00 (95.70); 6 head, 1003 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 29 head, 392 lbs., 156.00 thin fleshed; 40 head, 427 to 447 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (131.66); 19 head, 424 to 449 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.70) unweaned; 142 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (129.68); 64 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (125.74); 22 head, 526 to 531 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.63) unweaned; 141 head, 578 to 598 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (121.27); 20 head, 591 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 75 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (112.84); 23 head, 610 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 632 lbs., 106.50 unweaned; 147 head, 663 to 696 lbs.,105.00 to 115.00 (110.18); 225 head, 713 to 747 lbs., 100.00 to 112.25 (108.25); 89 head, 755 to 789 lbs., 101.00 to 105.00 (102.13); 69 head, 813 to 847 lbs., 95.00 to 101.00 (99.79); 7 head, 891 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 257 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 366 lbs., 136.00; 14 head, 479 to 498 lbs., 114.00 to 126.00 (120.74); 6 head, 875 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 535 to 538 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (133.01) unweaned; 16 head, 622 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 11 head, 673 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 13 head, 704 lbs., 106.00 unweaned; 10 head, 787 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 626 lbs., 110.00; 16 head, 661 lbs., 110.00.
