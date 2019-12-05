OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 9,566 head of feeder cattle compared to 13,984 head on Nov. 19 and 12,699 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the last sale two weeks ago, the feeder steers that were a true yearling or weaned over 90 days were mostly steady. The feeder heifers that were guaranteed to be open traded steady and the remainder of the offering had a very limited demand. The quality was plain to average. The steer and heifer calves were selling $2 to $6 higher with the exception of light-weight, long-weaned, thinner fleshed calves, which were trading as much as $10 to $12 higher. The demand was moderate for calves off the cow or weaned less than 60 days and the remainder of the sale demand was very good. The quality was plain to average with a few attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 33% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 281 lbs., 205.00; 6 head, 343 lbs., 185.00; 31 head, 366 to 396 lbs., 190.00 to 205.00 (198.54); 31 head, 368 to 399 lbs., 204.00 to 210.00 (205.64) fancy; 6 head, 382 lbs., 182.50 unweaned; 40 head, 415 to 446 lbs., 177.50 to 190.00 (186.55); 35 head, 401 to 431 lbs., 192.50 to 200.00 (198.23) thin fleshed; 102 head, 457 to 494 lbs., 175.00 to 187.00 (181.44); 8 head, 477 lbs., 162.00 unweaned; 153 head, 508 to 538 lbs., 159.00 to 170.00 (164.91); 32 head, 528 to 541 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (156.85) unweaned; 186 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 151.00 to 163.00 (155.08); 41 head, 562 to 589 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (147.80) unweaned; 47 head, 607 to 643 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (149.53); 170 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (139.23) unweaned; 230 head, 656 to 690 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (147.67); 113 head, 658 to 673 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (141.60) unweaned; 320 head, 720 to 743 lbs., 142.50 to 148.50 (147.77); 104 head, 700 to 729 lbs., 134.50 to 140.50 (135.45) fleshy; 20 head, 729 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 240 head, 751 to 784 lbs., 144.00 to 148.50 (144.68); 60 head, 750 lbs., 157.50 fancy; 161 head, 800 to 835 lbs., 142.50 to 148.25 (146.14); 264 head, 852 to 885 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (143.52); 61 head, 896 lbs., 139.25 fleshy; 118 head, 915 to 920 lbs., 138.75 to 139.00 (138.83). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 368 to 376 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 13 head, 443 lbs., 176.00; 78 head, 406 to 424 lbs., 149.00 to 151.00 (149.45) unweaned; 27 head, 464 to 496 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.98); 35 head, 484 to 496 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (161.78) unweaned; 22 head, 520 to 528 lbs., 146.50 to 159.00 (153.37); 10 head, 540 lbs., 142.50 fleshy; 61 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (153.35) unweaned; 122 head, 559 to 597 lbs., 143.00 to 152.50 (148.43); 69 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (139.41) unweaned; 62 head, 612 to 637 lbs., 137.50 to 144.00 (141.44); 35 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (132.81) unweaned; 290 head, 662 to 699 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (142.77); 25 head, 690 lbs., 134.50 fleshy; 42 head, 672 to 697 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (133.43) unweaned; 181 head, 702 to 747 lbs., 120.00 to 144.00 (137.89); 44 head, 719 to 729 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.68) fleshy; 20 head, 704 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 161 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (139.79); 22 head, 752 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 323 head, 804 to 836 lbs., 134.00 to 143.50 (137.66); 78 head, 831 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 14 head, 874 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 85 head, 943 to 946 lbs., 134.50 to 135.00 (134.57); 13 head, 999 lbs., 134.00; 40 head, 1040 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 483 to 499 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (128.07); 60 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.63); 6 head, 678 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 109 head, 836 to 846 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.54); 47 head, 913 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 11 head, 458 lbs., 119.00. Medium frame 3, 22 head, 384 lbs., 102.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 336 lbs., 170.00; 46 head, 381 to 397 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (163.35); 10 head, 358 lbs., 167.00 fancy; 7 head, 381 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 366 lbs., 152.50 unweaned; 87 head, 408 to 444 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (158.11); 11 head, 406 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 120 head, 450 to 474 lbs., 142.00 to 159.00 (150.39); 22 head, 465 to 497 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.11) unweaned; 217 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (138.35); 40 head, 507 to 547 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (135.29) unweaned; 129 head, 558 to 594 lbs., 134.00 to 153.00 (140.07); 10 head, 563 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 135 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 130.50 to 143.50 (137.46); 23 head, 606 to 626 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.85) unweaned; 285 head, 654 to 699 lbs., 134.50 to 138.50 (137.28); 30 head, 656 to 692 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (125.68) unweaned; 14 head, 714 to 717 lbs., 137.00 to 141.50 (140.22); 96 head, 763 to 767 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.81); 5 head, 794 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 24 head, 939 to 945 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.16); 17 head, 1089 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 299 lbs., 152.50; 21 head, 308 to 349 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.08);24 head, 378 lbs., 147.00; 11 head, 401 lbs., 150.00; 86 head, 413 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (138.49) unweaned; 32 head, 476 to 488 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.17); 45 head, 465 to 486 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (129.51) unweaned; 50 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (134.21); 108 head, 502 to 523 lbs., 112.00 to 129.00 (121.48) unweaned; 108 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (128.29); 53 head, 568 to 594 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (125.40) unweaned; 63 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (132.00); 42 head, 607 to 643 lbs., 119.50 to 130.00 (122.47) unweaned; 54 head, 656 to 685 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (130.39); 15 head, 651 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 95 head, 705 to 727 lbs., 125.00 to 136.50 (131.23); 15 head, 742 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 52 head, 777 to 794 lbs., 130.50 to 134.50 (133.48); 15 head, 872 to 885 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (120.03); 12 head, 1163 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 2, 20 head, 437 to 439 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (131.26); 29 head, 510 lbs., 142.00; 25 head, 526 to 539 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (113.43) unweaned; 11 head, 558 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 8 head, 617 lbs., 118.00; 63 head, 628 to 643 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.97) unweaned; 11 head, 662 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 9 head, 748 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 328 lbs., 177.50; 15 head, 355 to 356 lbs., 184.00 to 197.00 (190.06); 28 head, 409 to 432 lbs., 160.00 to 180.00 (163.41); 18 head, 430 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 10 head, 526 lbs., 154.00; 13 head, 580 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 15 head, 644 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 17 head, 653 lbs., 131.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 236 lbs., 150.00; 11 head, 375 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 388 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 8 head, 424 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 7 head, 458 lbs., 159.00 unweaned; 21 head, 505 to 536 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (147.95); 10 head, 504 lbs., 147.50 unweaned; 7 head, 559 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 7 head, 669 lbs., 122.00 unweaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.