OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,514 head of feeder cattle selling Feb. 12, compared to 3,634 head on Feb. 4 and 7,776 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $2 higher and feeder heifers were mostly steady. The demand was good to very good as winter weather including several days of rainfall that hampered livestock movement. The steer and heifer calves were selling $4 to $7 higher and the cattle weighing under 400 pounds were sharply higher up to $12 higher. The demand was very good. The quality was attractive with good weigh-ups. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 47% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 325 to 337 lbs., 205.00 to 210.00 (206.39); 10 head, 383 lbs., 207.50; 28 head, 359 to 372 lbs., 212.00 to 225.00 (213.98) thin fleshed; 14 head, 444 to 446 lbs., 193.00 to 205.00 (201.56); 82 head, 403 to 430 lbs., 205.00 to 215.00 (209.09) thin fleshed; 40 head, 464 to 497 lbs., 190.00 to 202.50 (194.49); 53 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 174.00 to 185.00 (179.43); 74 head, 552 to 576 lbs., 162.00 to 171.00 (168.83); 196 head, 603 to 631 lbs., 147.00 to 162.00 (152.83); 48 head, 652 to 677 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (146.70); 14 head, 660 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 129 head, 700 to 729 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.35); 178 head, 766 to 792 lbs., 133.00 to 140.75 (138.83); 187 head, 805 to 844 lbs., 131.50 to 138.25 (134.74); 161 head, 864 to 870 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.00); 22 head, 908 lbs., 132.00 fancy; 124 head, 962 to 991 lbs., 124.00 to 126.75 (125.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 63 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 171.00 to 187.50 (182.06); 78 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 174.50 to 182.50 (177.76); 49 head, 515 to 548 lbs., 166.00 to 180.00 (171.14); 48 head, 560 to 594 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (158.20); 36 head, 655 to 687 lbs., 127.00 to 149.00 (135.01); 38 head, 664 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 28 head, 706 to 741 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.62); 60 head, 786 to 788 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (130.68); 24 head, 834 lbs., 134.00; 39 head, 876 to 882 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (127.47); 112 head, 951 lbs., 121.75. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 398 lbs., 175.00. Medium and large fram 2 to 3, 36 head, 295 lbs., 160.00; 79 head, 342 to 349 lbs., 146.00 to 164.00 (157.93).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 231 lbs., 187.50; 53 head, 310 to 319 lbs., 165.00 to 177.50 (172.86); 28 head, 367 to 384 lbs., 180.00; 10 head, 363 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 40 head, 406 to 444 lbs., 158.00 to 173.00 (169.84); 42 head, 403 to 408 lbs., 175.00 to 176.00 (175.84) thin fleshed; 64 head, 452 to 497 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (156.72); 117 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (147.39); 40 head, 559 to 580 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.22); 172 head, 615 to 641 lbs., 128.75 to 133.00 (129.75); 35 head, 658 to 675 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.83); 8 head, 695 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 184 head, 712 to 726 lbs., 123.25 to 126.50 (125.34); 192 head, 750 to 765 lbs., 120.75 to 131.25 (126.52); 133 head, 803 to 804 lbs., 121.50 to 126.00 (124.04); 46 head, 880 lbs., 132.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 1169 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 284 lbs., 167.50; 14 head, 376 to 383 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (163.27); 52 head, 408 to 446 lbs., 142.50 to 155.00 (147.65); 90 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.30); 5 head, 481 lbs., 144.00 fleshy; 29 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 137.00 to 152.00 (142.45); 134 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 123.00 to 142.00 (132.90); 16 head, 585 to 594 lbs., 133.50 to 138.00 (136.30) fleshy; 33 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.27); 4 head, 622 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 74 head, 651 to 684 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (124.16); 26 head, 771 to 772 lbs., 120.00; 18 head, 819 lbs., 118.50; 92 head, 859 to 880 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.94). Medium and large frame 2, 23 head, 416 lbs., 148.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 464 to 491 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (140.62); 9 head, 517 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 598 lbs., 135.00; 24 head, 711 to 720 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (117.45). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 16 head, 285 lbs., 142.50.
s Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 314 lbs., 205.00; 11 head, 375 to 376 lbs., 205.00 to 207.50 (205.91); 22 head, 456 to 457 lbs., 188.00 to 194.00 (189.09); 7 head, 544 lbs., 165.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 301 lbs., 175.00; 5 head, 608 lbs., 152.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.