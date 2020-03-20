OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,918 head of feeder cattle selling on March 18, compared to 6,811 head on March 11, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $4 to $8 lower and feeder heifers were selling $10 to $12 lower on very limited receipts. The steer and heifer calves were not well tested so no trend was available but a lower undertone was noted. The demand was light. The quality was average to mostly attractive. Heavy rainfall across the trade area for the past several days in combination of lower CME markets have both buyers and sellers hesitant. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 71% steers, 29% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 348 lbs., 174.00; 14 head, 540 lbs., 151.00; 74 head, 612 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.56); 22 head, 667 lbs., 111.00 to 128.00 (116.41); 202 head, 717 to 745 lbs., 120.50 to 126.00 (123.41); 106 head, 768 to 796 lbs., 110.00 to 119.50 (115.87); 182 head, 801 to 840 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (115.77); 164 head, 850 to 889 lbs., 111.75 to 116.50 (114.12); 176 head, 900 to 947 lbs., 100.00 to 113.00 (110.69); 14 head, 954 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 324 lbs., 139.00; 28 head, 379 lbs., 146.00; 11 head, 535 lbs., 146.00; 8 head, 730 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 44 head, 796 to 799 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (108.97). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 596 lbs., 133.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 344 lbs., 160.00; 8 head, 414 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 482 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 15 head, 620 lbs., 124.00; 49 head, 728 to 731 lbs., 103.50 to 105.50 (104.15); 16 head, 721 to 737 lbs., 95.00 to 96.00 (95.51) fleshy; 74 head, 756 to 787 lbs., 95.00 to 110.00 (107.69); 46 head, 838 to 840 lbs., 93.00 to 99.00 (98.22); 93 head, 853 to 883 lbs., 101.50; 26 head, 912 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 403 lbs., 137.50; 5 head, 455 lbs., 144.00; 19 head, 530 to 545 lbs., 113.00 to 130.00 (121.34); 10 head, 591 lbs., 114.00; 6 head, 597 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 18 head, 611 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 133.00 (119.92); 16 head, 654 lbs., 116.00; 20 head, 823 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 589 lbs., 125.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 428 lbs., 145.00.
