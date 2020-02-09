OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,634 head of cattle selling on Feb. 5, compared to 5,517 head the previous week and 1,500 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $3 to $5 lower. The demand was light and the seller interest was somewhat light with a few drafts deciding to sell at a later date. Heavy snowfall fell across the trade area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning hampering livestock movement. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate test but a steady to firm undertone was noted. The demand was moderate to good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 44% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 324 lbs., 192.50; 6 head, 361 lbs., 195.00; 8 head, 422 lbs., 189.00; 18 head, 405 lbs., 203.00 fancy; 28 head, 460 to 470 lbs., 187.50 to 192.50 (191.80); 23 head, 464 lbs., 190.00 thin fleshed; 75 head, 513 to 547 lbs., 167.00 to 179.00 (173.50); 20 head, 506 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 101 head, 555 to 566 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (164.76); 71 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (150.83); 15 head, 666 lbs., 140.50 unweaned; 76 head, 715 to 737 lbs., 135.50 to 136.00 (135.75); 19 head, 717 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 724 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 214 head, 757 to 774 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (134.04); 256 head, 810 to 846 lbs., 131.25 to 135.00 (134.11); 10 head, 901 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 445 lbs., 163.50; 25 head, 423 lbs., 187.50 thin fleshed; 22 head, 485 to 499 lbs., 175.00 to 178.00 (175.84); 38 head, 507 to 536 lbs., 156.00 to 167.00 (158.12); 14 head, 546 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 45 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 145.00 to 158.50 (152.54); 43 head, 600 to 612 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (140.36); 8 head, 621 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 19 head, 683 lbs., 133.00; 15 head, 695 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 32 head, 689 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 16 head, 673 to 689 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (132.09) unweaned; 59 head, 732 to 736 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (133.29); 47 head, 786 to 799 lbs., 129.00 to 129.50 (129.24); 97 head, 832 to 841 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.55); 33 head, 851 to 899 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (127.35); 14 head, 990 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 591 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 5 head, 612 lbs., 120.00; 27 head, 945 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 281 lbs., 170.00; 10 head, 301 lbs., 155.00; 10 head, 333 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 387 lbs., 152.50; 78 head, 404 to 441 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (151.40); 5 head, 455 lbs., 157.00; 114 head, 500 to 539 lbs., 136.50 to 151.00 (139.53); 8 head, 572 lbs., 143.00; 26 head, 589 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 21 head, 608 to 639 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.77); 6 head, 644 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 175 head, 657 to 689 lbs., 129.75 to 131.00 (129.92); 218 head, 705 to 739 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (125.25); 6 head, 718 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 20 head, 797 lbs., 121.50; 86 head, 804 to 849 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (124.00); 9 head, 851 lbs., 120.00; 66 head, 904 to 938lbs., 120.00 to 121.50 (120.90). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 367 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 350 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 32 head, 402 lbs., 146.00; 105 head, 461 to 498 lbs., 138.00 to 151.00 (141.98); 26 head, 453 to 467 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 460 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 24 head, 504 to 542 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.41); 43 head, 558 to 596 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.86); 4 head, 591 lbs.,125.00 unweaned; 12 head, 623 to 628 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.00); 26 head, 641 to 649 lbs., 126.50 to 128.00 (127.36) unweaned; 16 head, 666 to 688 lbs., 126.00 to 126.50 (126.16); 45 head, 706 to 715 lbs., 124.50 to 125.75 (125.39); 37 head, 777 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (121.74); 6 head, 825 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 908 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 466 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 544 lbs., 131.00; 14 head, 629 to 640 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.42); 5 head, 741 lbs., 117.00; 12 head, 858 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 386 lbs., 180.00; 18 head, 407 to 440 lbs., 174.00 to 177.00 (174.79); 7 head, 492 lbs., 170.00; 19 head, 553 lbs., 159.00; 15 head, 660 lbs., 130.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 38 head, 543 lbs., 156.00; 7 head, 646 lbs., 131.00; 7 head, 661 lbs., 124.50; 6 head, 837 lbs., 118.00 fleshy.
