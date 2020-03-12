OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported 6,811 head of feeder cattle selling on March 11, compared to 6,957 head on March 4 and 14,349 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $4 to $10 lower with heavier weights as much as $12 lower. The sharp declines on the CME Feeder contracts throughout the week has buyers hesitant. The demand was light and moderate for grazing cattle. The steer and heifer calves were trading $4 to $8 lower. The demand was moderate. The quality wasa average to to attractive. Despite huge losses on the Dow Jones and lower CME Live and feeder cattle contracts, rallies have occurred sparking interest into the market on March 10. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 66% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 32% were heifers ande 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 316lbs., 215.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 390 lbs., 205.00; 21 head, 419 to 442 lbs., 185.00; 14 head, 465 to 479 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (167.80); 25 head, 464 to 471 lbs., 182.00 to 185.00 (184.41) thin fleshed;52 head, 509 to 539 lbs., 163.00 to 177.00 (171.66); 13 head, 535 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 93 head, 555 to 589 lbs., 152.00 to 166.00 (159.10); 46 head, 550 to 556 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (164.91) thin fleshed; 70 head, 609 to 636 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (151.46); 193 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 142.00 to 158.00 (143.72) thin fleshed; 171 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (136.24); 133 head, 708 to 749 lbs., 121.50 to 136.00 (129.21); 190 head, 754 to 790 lbs., 121.50 to 133.00 (125.54); 12 head, 763 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 149 head, 808 to 849 lbs., 112.50 to 122.50 (119.51); 582 head, 859 to 896 lbs., 114.00 to 123.00 (117.95); 49 head, 865 lbs., 112.00 fleshy; 218 head, 901 to 944 lbs., 107.00 to 117.50 (113.81); 67 head, 964 to 993 lbs., 109.00 to 109.50 (109.20); 45 head, 1051 to 1072 lbs., 102.50 to 105.00 (103.16); 28 head, 1110 lbs., 105.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 426 to 428 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (158.53); 19 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (155.61); 15 head, 505 lbs., 161.00; 21 head, 569 lbs., 151.00; 24 head, 558 lbs., 160.50 thin fleshed; 19 head, 618 to 633 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (142.44); 8 head, 620 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 55 head, 663 to 678 lbs., 125.00 to 139.50 (132.03); 135 head, 688 lbs., 133.00 thin fleshed; 206 head, 741 lbs., 133.50 thin fleshed; 43 head, 768 to 782 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (117.84); 206 head, 753 lbs., 132.00 thin fleshed; 91 head, 808 to 849 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.75); 180 heads, 870 to 893 lbs., 109.50 to 114.00 (111.72); 99 head, 930 to 949 lbs., 106.50 to 110.50 (110.01). Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 581 to 593 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.38); 7 head, 615 lbs., 117.00; 100 head, 794 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 24 head, 306 lbs., 139.00; 20 head, 350 lbs., 148.00. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 3 to 4, 11 head, 299 lbs., 32.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 299 lbs., 187.50 thin fleshed; 22 head, 350 to 373 lbs., 165.00 to 177.00 (172.26); 71 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (153.02); 7 head, 420 lbs., 162.50 thin fleshed; 155 head, 457 to 493 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (146.69); 35 head, 507 to 546 lbs., 133.00 to 153.00 (142.65); 77 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 126.00 to 150.00 (138.95); 123 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.17); 35 head, 624 to 640 lbs., 124.50 to 127.00 (125.41) unweaned; 80 head, 657 to 685 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (122.87); 98 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 113.50 to 117.50 (114.32); 11 head, 702 lbs., 119.50 unweaned; 129 head, 769 to 784 lbs., 111.00 to 113.25 (112.15); 17 head, 792 lbs., 112.50 fleshy; 125 head, 813 to 834 lbs., 111.00 to 113.50 (112.87); 53 head, 852 to 891 lbs., 110.00 to 116.50 (113.77); 6 head, 893 lbs., 107.00 fleshy; 26 head, 943 lbs., 104.00; 11 head, 1030 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 56 head, 386 lbs., 146.00; 12 head, 425 lbs., 132.00; 14 head, 441 lbs., 135.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 467 to 487 lbs., 137.50 to 147.00 (144.87); 10 head, 513 lbs., 134.00; 90 head, 567 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (132.30); 28 head, 630 to 634 lbs., 125.50 to 127.00 (126.03); 55 head, 654 to 693 lbs., 112.50 to 118.75 (115.86); 12 head, 660 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 40 head, 700 to 726 lbs., 111.50 to 114.00 (113.38); 72 head, 771 lbs., 112.50; 88 head, 805 to 839 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (109.87); 80 head, 867 to 886 lbs., 107.00 to 109.00 (107.69); 9 head, 938 lbs., 91.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 495 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.25); 6 head, 541 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 586 lbs., 115.00; 7 head, 685 lbs., 119.00; 6 head, 748 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 430 to 443 lbs., 167.00 to 172.50 (170.27); 19 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 162.00 to 177.00 (168.75); 23 head, 750 lbs., 119.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 575 lbs., 125.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.