OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 9,735 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 19, compared to 4,514 head on Feb. 12 and 6,750 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers were trading $2 to $6 higher. The demand was good to very good. Several large strings of wheat cattle were on offer. The steer and heifer calves were selling $4 to $6 higher. The demand was good to very good. The quality was average to attractive. Wheat pastures were improving with recent moisture. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 38% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 303 to 344 lbs., 207.50 to 225.00 (217.43); 54 head, 378 to 395 lbs., 202.50 to 212.50 (211.59); 27 head, 372 lbs., 227.50 fancy; 132 head, 407 to 444 lbs., 202.50 to 212.50 (207.15); 10 head, 406 lbs., 215.00 thin fleshed; 110 head, 454 to 486 lbs., 178.00 to 205.00 (194.42); 15 head, 470 lbs., 180.00 fleshy; 130 head, 506 to 528 lbs., 178.00 to 190.00 (183.11); 17 head, 545 lbs., 175.00 fleshy; 6 head, 526 lbs., 162.50 unweaned; 181 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 155.00 to 176.00 (169.72); 137 head, 601 to 634 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (157.78); 21 head, 632 to 637 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (158.66) unweaned; 93 head, 658 to 696 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (149.63); 616 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 138.50 to 148.00 (142.80); 8 head, 700 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 732 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 451 head, 762 to 793 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (139.76); 8 head, 777 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 503 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 132.75 to 138.50 (135.42); 474 head, 851 to 895 lbs., 134.25 to 136.00 (134.69); 96 head, 890 lbs., 130.50 fleshy; 316 head, 911 to 936 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (130.61); 65 head, 954 to 956 lbs., 124.50 to 125.50 (125.38); 312 head, 1017 to 1040 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (126.09). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 421 lbs., 189.00; 23 head, 418 lbs., 180.00 unweaned; 67 head, 475 to 498 lbs., 177.00 to 192.50 (184.75); 22 head, 536 to 545 lbs., 171.00 to 180.00 (176.98); 37 head, 531 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 162 head, 557 to 592 lbs., 158.00 to 171.00 (164.82); 47 head, 615 to 626 lbs., 151.00 to 157.00 (152.62); 6 head, 625 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 70 head, 667 lbs., 144.50; 6 head, 681 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 75 head, 704 to 747 lbs., 131.00 to 138.50 (133.63); 125 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (132.43); 273 head, 813 to 841 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.72); 192 head, 851 to 893 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (130.27); 83 head, 910 lbs., 129.50; 16 head, 955 to 983 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.11). Medium and large frame 2, 20 head, 394 lbs., 168.00; 14 head, 448 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 5 head, 492 lbs., 158.00; 30 head, 559 to 589 lbs., 133.00 to 149.00 (146.22); 7 head, 753 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 297 lbs., 197.50; 19 head, 334 to 345 lbs., 162.50 to 184.00 (172.93); 50 head, 360 to 385 lbs., 170.00 to 182.50 (174.83); 18 head, 354 to 378 lbs., 184.00 to 187.50 (185.50) thin fleshed; 61 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (169.94); 166 head, 456 to 499 lbs., 152.50 to 165.00 (158.07); 130 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.63); 182 head, 554 to 580 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (145.51); 11 head, 560 lbs., 162.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 566 to 583 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (144.47) unweaned; 171 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 132.00 to 146.50 (137.98); 39 head, 602 to 639 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (136.57) unweaned; 346 head, 654 to 696 lbs., 131.00 to 139.50 (136.92); 19 head, 687 lbs., 130.50 fleshy; 23 head, 650 lbs., 143.00 replacement; 13 head, 671 to 693 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.80) unweaned; 236 head, 702 to 747 lbs., 125.00 to 133.75 (131.57); 55 head, 749 lbs., 133.00 replacement; 468 head, 751 to 793 lbs., 121.50 to 131.50 (129.27); 253 head, 806 to 831 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (130.86); 16 head, 893 lbs., 128.00 replacement; 184 head, 907 to 929 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (122.95); 12 head, 951 to 981 lbs., 113.00 to 119.00 (117.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 393 lbs., 168.00; 8 head, 436 lbs., 153.00; 53 head, 466 to 491 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (147.89); 106 head, 503 to 544 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (145.73); 152 head, 566 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 147.00 (136.40); 33 head, 617 to 647 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (131.18); 5 head, 604 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 109 head, 654 to 688 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (129.24); 7 head, 671 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 41 head, 720 to 732 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.53); 70 head, 759 to 798 lbs., 116.00 to 126.25 (123.82); 8 head, 838 lbs., 116.00; 16 head, 875 to 886 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.25); 8 head, 901 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 609 lbs., 121.00; 30 head, 827 to 839 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (107.09); 6 head, 874 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 410 to 439 lbs., 175.00 to 197.00 (187.84); 6 head, 720 lbs., 131.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 480 lbs., 167.00; 4 head, 496 lbs., 165.00 fleshy; 5 head, 458 lbs., 181.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 609 lbs., 142.50 unweaned.
