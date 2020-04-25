OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 9,706 head of feeder cattle selling on April 22, compared to 4,218 head on April 15 and 1,000 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 800 pounds were selling $6 to $8 higher and those over 800 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers were trading mostly $2 to $4 higher. The demand was moderate to good. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate market trend; however, a lower undertone was noted. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average and a few were attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 46% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 284 lbs., 195.00; 32 head, 368 to 387 lbs., 175.00 to 178.00 (175.54); 15 head, 419 lbs., 170.00; 10 head, 404 to 419 lbs., 152.50 fleshy; 32 head, 484 to 494 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (160.75); 4 head, 479 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 11 head, 545 lbs., 155.00; 19 head, 509 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 51 head, 556 to 590 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (148.00); 17 head, 588 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 46 heada, 622 to 635 lbs., 145.00 to 145.50 (145.26); 8 head, 617 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 76 head, 658 to 662 lbs., 135.50 to 144.00 (140.30); 192 head, 705 to 738 lbs., 123.00 to 130.75 (125.74); 189 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 118.50 to 1288.50 (123.21); 469 head, 802 to 847 lbs., 110.50 to 122.50 (113.20); 21 head, 821 lbs., 111.00 fleshy; 344 head, 855 to 892 lbs., 106.00 to 113.50 (110.71); 44 head, 889 lbs., 117.25 thin fleshed; 431 head, 912 to 943 lbs., 100.50 to 108.00 (105.18); 443 head, 951 to 993 lbs., 99.00 to 103.00 (100.49); 287 head, 1003 to 1004 lbs., 98.00 to 101.50 (98.84); 313 head, 1058 to 1090 lbs., 95.25 to 97.75 (96.53); 17 head, 1160 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 397 lbs., 152.50; 59 head, 406 to 443 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (144.77); 11 head, 452 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 507 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 12 head, 511 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 54 head, 568 to 586 lbs., 128.00 to 142.50 (132.51); 5 head, 582 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 566 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 37 head, 629 to 634 lbs., 134.00; 10 head, 627 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 85 head, 686 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 129.50 (124.27); 25 head, 664 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 720 to 748 lbs., 120.00; 117 head, 757 to 788 lbs., .111.00 to 120.50 (137.65);409 head, 807 to 846 lbs., 104.50 to 113.00 (106.47); 109 head 862 to 889 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (103.73); 215 head, 916 to 946 lbs., 98.00 to 103.50 (101.12); 13 head, 985 lbs., 97.50; 99 head, 1023 lbs., 92.25. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 629 lbs., 113.00; 39 head, 701 to 738 lbs., 105.50 to 114.00 (110.19); 79 head, 822 to 845 lbs., 101.00 to 108.00 (102.54).
Feeder heifers:
Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 386 lbs., 166.00; 19 head, 378 to 388 lbs., 161.00 to 162.50 (161.47) thin fleshed; 27 head, 433 to 446 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (146.74); 7 head, 426 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 6 head, 429 lbs., 157.50 thin fleshed; 5 head, 434 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 60 head, 454 to 492 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (147.35); 31 head, 503 to 521 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (140.65); 32 head, 566 to 572 lbs., 123.50 to 143.00 (134.81); 17 head, 551 lbs., 121.50 fleshy; 5 head, 591 lbs., 106.00 unweaned; 21 head, 608 lbs., 122.00; 26 head, 637 lbs., 125.00 thin fleshed; 83 head, 654 to 687 lbs., 111.50 to 122.00 (113.94); 45 head, 652 lbs., 109.50 fleshy; 317 head, 716 to 742 lbs., 102.50 to 109.50 (106.19); 23 head, 710 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 141 head, 757 to 771 lbs., 98.50 to 111.50 (107.58); 1229 head, 809 to 847 lbs., 95.50 to 107.00 (100.93); 230 head, 853 to 898 lbs., 93.50 to 100.00 (97.58); 37 head, 859 lbs., 103.00 fancy; 140 head, 901 to 948 lbs., 91.00 to 99.00 (96.65); 47 head, 954 to 975 lbs., 93.00 to 97.00 (95.70). Medum and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 243 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 381 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 475 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 497 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 17 head, 533 to 546 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (121.14); 28 head, 530 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 74 head, 572 to 583 lbs.,121.00 to 127.00 (121.78); 124 head, 605 to 629 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (119.51); 9 head, 617 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 280 head, 668 to 699 lbs., 103.00 to 113.50 (109.32); 293 head, 701 to 744 lbs., 103.00 to 111.00 (107.36); 201 head, 754 to 793 lbs., 101.00 to 108.00 (104.63); 73 head, 817 to 847 lbs., 92.00 to 101.00 (96.99); 15 head, 869 to 893 lbs., 92.00 to 94.00 (92.79). Medium and large frame 2, 38 head, 569 to 591 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.58); 44 head, 617 to 649 lbs., 107.50 to 116.00 (111.87); 49 head, 716 to 746 lbs., 99.50 to 109.00 (103.51).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 413 lbs., 155.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 520 to 521 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.11); 7 head, 646 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 8 head, 699 lbs., 112.00; 45 head, 654 to 685 lbs., 117.50 to 126.00 (118.60) unweaned.
