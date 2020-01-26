OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 8,324 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 22, compared to 9,493 head on Jan. 15 and 4,000 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $3 to $5 lower and the feeder heifers were trading $1 to $3 lower. The quality was average to attractive. The demand was moderate for feeders. The steer and heifer calves were mostly steady. The buyer demand was good as majority of the cattle had very good weight-ups. The quality was average to attractive. More seasonal cold weather came across the trade area in the last few days. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 44% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 365 to 386 lbs., 197.50 to 208.00 (200.49); 41 head, 411 to 428 lbs., 192.50 to 205.00 (195.76); 41 head, 418 to 447 lbs., 204.00 to 207.50 (204.73) fancy; 6 head, 422 lbs., 210.00 thin fleshed; 150 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 179.00 to 200.00 (187.71); 15 head, 454 lbs., 207.50 thin fleshed; 9 head, 487 lbs., 179.00 unweaned; 129 head, 503 to 533 lbs., 173.00 to 185.00 (176.25); 54 head, 536 lbs., 166.00 unweaned; 191 head, 556 to 569 lbs., 161.00 to 175.00 (162.37); 236 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.69); 42 head, 619 to 640 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.36) unweaned; 272 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (146.53); 127 head, 701 to 741 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (141.77); 20 head, 781 lbs., 142.50; 4 head, 750 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 337 head, 802 to 846lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (142.19); 182 head, 865 to 886 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (141.19); 7 head, 901 lbs., 134.00; 58 head, 952 to 979 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (133.19); 28 head, 1020 lbs., 125.00; 22 head, 1059 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 345 lbs., 175.00; 22 head, 395 lbs., 180.00; 68 head, 414 to 446 lbs., 175.00 to 187.00 (179.19); 9 head, 425 lbs., 177.50 unweaned; 100 head, 456 to 499 lbs., 164.50 to 179.00 (172.19); 65 head, 501 to 530 lbs., 163.00 to 175.00 (167.12); 8 head, 542 lbs., 161.00 unweaned; 365 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (159.04); 43 head, 613 to 646 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (148.76); 51 head, 616 lbs., 153.50 thin fleshed; 75 head, 663 to 693 lbs., 137.50 to 149.00 (143.28); 20 head, 690 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 321 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (139.22); 99 head, 756 to 795 lbs., 138.00 to 145.50 (141.22); 224 head, 814 to 847 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (138.63); 13 head, 885 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 77 head, 395 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 13 head, 412 to 429 lbs., 140.00 to 157.50 (150.94); 7 head, 501 lbs., 157.00; 29 head, 555 to 584 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.50); 12 head, 608 lbs., 143.50; 25 head, 963 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 95 head, 281 lbs., 131.00; 75 head, 344 lbs., 140.00; 45 head, 667 lbs., 129.00 unweaned,
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 46 head, 369 to 385 lbs., 171.00 to 172.50 (171.60); 9 head, 356 to 373 lbs., 187.50 to 193.00 (190.49) fancy; 3 head, 370 lbs., 182.50 thin fleshed; 61 head, 424 to 448 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (164.68); 27 head, 413 to 437 lbs., 173.00 to 175.00 (173.57) thin fleshed; 4 head, 439 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 78 head, 450 to 469 lbs., 158.00 to 166.00 (163.00); 47 head, 493 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 94 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 141.00 to 167.00 (147.26); 12 head, 548 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 246 head, 552 to 574 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (143.77); 34 head, 562 to 585 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (137.80) unweaned; 139 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (137.88); 42 head, 603 to 638 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (134.86) unweaned; 103 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 134.75 to 135.00 (134.83); 89 head, 706 to 728 lbs., 133.75 to 138.50 (134.92); 10 head, 723 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.00) unweaned; 428 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.10); 8 head, 840 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 983 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 299 lbs., 157.50; 12 head, 315 to 339 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (163.01); 12 head, 398 lbs., 165.00; 20 head, 440 to 449 lbs., 157.50 to 162.00 (159.90); 45 head, 404 to 443 lbs., 166.50 to 168.00 (167.17) thin fleshed; 7 head, 411 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 82 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (147.46); 33 head, 466 to 492 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.00) unweaned; 55 head, 534 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (139.63) unweaned; 211 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (139.19); 33 head, 554 to 574 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (138.46) unweaned; 72 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (129.98); 16 head, 631 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 238 head, 656 to 696 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.44); 85 head, 658 lbs., 137.00 thin fleshed; 78 head, 729 to 735 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (127.60); 96 head, 755 to 799 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (126.87); 31 head, 827 to 848 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.70); 6 head, 893 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 906 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 389 lbs., 147.00; 120 head, 418 to 438 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (146.94); 123 head, 469 to 497 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (144.53); 91 head, 514 to 538 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (134.94); 7 head, 661 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 34 head, 292 lbs., 137.00; 58 head, 353 lbs., 131.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 403 lbs., 157.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 438 to 439 lbs., 188.00 to 190.00 (188.50); 5 head, 470 lbs., 182.50; 23 head, 539 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 627 lbs., 144.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 494 lbs., 163.00; 12 head, 563 lbs., 150.00.
