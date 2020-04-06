OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,372 head of feeder cattle selling on April 1, compared to 1,918 head the previous reporting period and 6,372 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the Feeder steers were selling $10 to $15 lower and the feeder heifers were trading $8 to $12 lower. The demand was light as both feeder and live cattle contracts closed limit down today. There was no trend available due to limited comparable sales. The demand was light to moderate. The quality was plain to average and a few was attractive. The weight ups were very good with several strings of thinner fleshed cattle on offer. Rain fell across the trade area for most of the day March 31 hampering livestock movement. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 1% was dairy steers, 33% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 356 lbs., 177.00; 17 head, 400 to 403 lbs., 153.00 to 175.00 (164.61); 5 head, 400 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 29 head, 461 to 493 lbs., 174.00 to 181.00 (178.02); 16 head, 480 lbs., 190.00 thin fleshed; 67 head, 504 to 544 lbs., 152.00 to 178.00 (168.39); 23 head, 558 to 568 lbs., 158.00 to 161.00 (159.68); 131 head, 605 to 611 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (137.20); 66 head, 683 to 697 lbs., 122.50 to 139.50 (126.64); 10 head, 678 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 269 head, 701 to 742 lbs., 120.25 to 127.00 (123.68); 193 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 114.50 to 123.00 (120.98); 30 head, 753 lbs., 123.50 thin fleshed; 185 head, 803 to 830 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.51); 439 head, 850 to 889 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (110.74); 212 head, 900 to 919 lbs., 100.00 to 114.50 (107.11); 113 head, 950 to 992 lbs., 98.50 to 101.00 (100.12); 123 head, 1016 to 1034 lbs., 97.50 to 102.00 (98.26); 146 head, 1050 to 1070 lbs., 99.75 to 101.50 (100.21). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 361 lbs., 187.00; 9 head, 439 lbs., 147.00 fleshy; 31 head, 450 to 486 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (151.43); 13 head, 469 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 500 lbs., 146.00; 101 head, 556 to 576 lbs., 142.00 to 159.00 (151.75); 65 head, 659 to 695 lbs., 114.00 to 126.50 (123.61); 102 head, 703 to 729 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (113.31); 21 head, 715 lbs., 127.00 thin fleshed; 157 head, 755 to 781 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (113.60); 159 head, 804 to 833 lbs., 106.50 to 116.00 (112.44); 168 head, 860 to 895 lbs., 98.50 to 111.50 (102.87); 186 head, 905 to 948 lbs., 92.50 to 103.50 (99.82); 148 head, 954 to 997 lbs., 96.50 to 104.00 (97.49); 14 head, 1094 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 639 lbs., 95.00; 25 head, 696 lbs., 119.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 53 head, 318 lbs., 27.00. Medium frame 3, 20 head, 271 lbs., 20.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 267 lbs., 167.50; 45 head, 310 lbs., 171.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 376 to 378 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (158.34); 40 head, 395 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 26 head, 404 to 447 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (141.23); 9 head, 409 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 455 to 468 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (140.78); 101 head, 506 to 541 lbs., 132.00 to 149.00 (138.29); 9 head, 549 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 80 head, 579 to 596 lbs., 129.00 to 134.50 (133.37); 66 head, 613 to 632 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (128.34); 190 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 117.50 to 122.00 (118.85); 209 head, 700 to 731 lbs., 103.00 to 112.00 (109.37); 310 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 100.50 to 117.00 (106.39); 70 head, 804 to 834 lbs., 100.50 to 101.50 (100.89); 143 head, 877 to 899 lbs., 97.00 to 101.50 (97.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 365 lbs., 145.00; 18 head, 426 to 437 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (136.24); 21 head, 474 to 499 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 44 head, 509 to 544 lbs., 135.50 to 146.00 (137.18); 18 head, 519 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 34 head, 556 lbs., 137.00; 6 head, 621 lbs., 110.00; 17 head, 601 to 632 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 78 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 95.00 to 117.00 (108.19); 47 head, 703 to 741 lbs., 91.00 to 103.00 (99.82); 42 head, 783 to 797 lbs., 101.00 to 102.50 (101.64); 63 head, 814 lbs., 100.50; 15 head, 889 lbs., 100.50; 48 head, 931 to 943 lbs., 85.00 to 94.50 (93.10). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 341 lbs., 121.50; 7 head, 589 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large 1, 46 head, 317 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 398 lbs.,170.00; 57 head, 421 to 442 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (157.51); 14 head, 459 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 580 lbs., 136.00; 68 head, 676 to 680 lbs., 118.50 to 120.50 (119.18). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 579 lbs., 138.50. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 564 lbs., 119.00.
