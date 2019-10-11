OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 8,307 head of feeder cattle on Oct. 9, compared to 6,739 head the previous week, and 4,868 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $4 higher. The demand was good to very good. The quality was plain to average with a few attractive. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate trend. The demand was moderate. The quality was plain to average. A cold front was forecasted to come through the trade area later in the week bringing much cooler temperatures. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 42% were heifers, 2% were bulls and 0% were dairy heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 420 to 443 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.39); 18 head, 413 lbs., 192.50 thin fleshed; 61 head, 462 to 481 lbs., 159.00 to 178.00 (170.91); 28 head, 513 to 530 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (155.16); 15 head, 544 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 45 head, 553 to 587 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (152.05); 8 head, 581 lbs., 156.00 thin fleshed; 50 head, 561 to 596 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.89) unweaned; 60 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (150.62); 70 head, 606 to 639 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (142.62) unweaned; 172 head, 660 to 696 lbs., 148.75 to 151.50 (150.15); 41 head, 658 to 683 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.40) unweaned; 551 head, 703 to 741 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (150.91); 594 head, 767 to 796 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (150.55); 433 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 141.50 to 148.50 (145.53); 16 head, 885 lbs., 144.00; 37 head, 909 lbs., 136.00; 114 head, 955 lbs., 131.50; 169 head, 1007 to 1032 lbs., 126.50 to 133.00 (128.41); 52 head, 1063 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 25 head, 356 to 392 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (159.60); 15 head. 447 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 20 head, 490 to 496 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.76); 37 head, 455 to 489 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.60) unweaned; 9 head, 507 lbs., 155.00; 22 head, 521 to 548 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (140.54) unweaned; 103 head, 559 to 586 lbs., 145.00 to 151.50 (147.69); 13 head, 568 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 11 head, 581 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 113 head, 607 to 644 lbs., 128.50 to 151.00 (147.06); 55 head, 600 to 629 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.13) unweaned; 37 head, 663 to 696 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (140.44); 10 head, 691 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 6 head, 656 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 52 head, 716 to 737 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.87); 82 head, 754 to 797 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (140.50); 22 head, 845 lbs., 139.00; 302 head, 859 to 899 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (135.98); 17 head, 896 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 11 head, 917 lbs., 120.00; 34 head, 958 to 983 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.03). Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 304 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 8 head, 373 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 6 head, 439 lbs., 141.00; 23 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.96); 40 head, 467 lbs., 127.50 unweaned; 14 head, 566 to 593 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.51); 27 head, 600 lbs., 131.00; 62 head, 709 to 733 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (131.52); 13 head, 710 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 12 head, 781 lbs., 126.00; 11 head, 833 lbs., 112.50. Medium frame 2 to 3, 12 head, 810 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 31 head, 420 lbs., 143.00; 6 head, 453 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 498 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 132 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 135.50 to 140.00 (136.84); 23 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.03) unweaned; 35 head, 575 to 579 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (123.45) unweaned; 229 head, 636 to 641 lbs., 140.50 to 146.50 (144.99); 51 head, 612 to 633 lbs., 122.50 to 136.00 (129.17) unweaned; 591 head, 652 to 691 lbs., 137.50 to 144.75 (140.85); 515 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.19); 206 head, 753 to 774 lbs., 133.00 to 137.80 (136.09); 59 head, 823 to 849 lbs., 131.00; 78 head, 858 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.33); 14 head, 906 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 306 lbs., 140.00; 20 head, 380 to 382 lbs., 146.00; 11 head, 405 to 437 lbs., 137.00 t0 138.00 (137.44); 7 head, 406 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 15 head, 458 to 470 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 480 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 58 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 142.00 (121.61) unweaned; 98 head, 517 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (130.74); 24 head, 521 to 531 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.37) fleshy; 32 head, 505 to 531 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.83) unweaned; 44 head, 574 to 587 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.82); 71 head, 553 to 582 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.21) unweaned; 27 head, 617 to 619 lbs., 127.00 to 134.50 (131.99); 6 head, 602 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 124 head, 658 to 683 lbs.,135.00 to 142.00 (139.98); 24 head, 667 to 689 lbs., 116.50 to 131.00 (122.99) unweaned; 78 head, 715 to 738 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (134.65); 17 head, 761 to 768 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.60); 88 head, 816 to 845 lbs., 118.00 to 131.50 (127.43); 13 head, 858 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 333 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 377 lbs., 130.00; 13 head, 394 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 15 head, 489 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 8 head, 524 lbs., 111.00 fleshy; 11 head, 588 lbs., 115.00; 26 head, 574 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 11 head, 633 lbs., 107.00 unweaned; 16 head, 706 to 737 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (109.63); 6 head, 799 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 371 lbs., 164.00; 14 head, 460 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 10 head, 568 lbs., 136.50 unweaned; 9 head, 612 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 11 head, 728 lbs., 131.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 446 lbs., 147.00; 8 head, 480 lbs., 145.00; 19 head, 466 to 469 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (141.09) unweaned; 10 head, 523 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 14 head, 577 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 9 head, 618 lbs., 132.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 393 lbs., 131.00; 9 head, 362 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 5 head, 494 lbs., 125.00; 13 head, 560 lbs., 129.00.
Dairy heifers: Small frame 1, 22 head, 637 lbs., 135.00 unweaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.