OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,294 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 30, compared to 9,630 head on Oct. 23 and 9,689 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeders steers were mostly steady to $3 lower, with the most decline on heavy 6 weights. The feeder heifers were steady in a light test. The demand was moderate to good for feeder cattle. The Brahman cross cattle were seeing a bigger discount as early cold weather is limiting orders from those in the north. The quality of feeders was mostly average. The weaned and unweaned steer and heifer calves were lightly tested with a steady to firm undertone noted. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was plain to average. The cold and wet conditions were coupled with winter weather advisories in recent days to hinder receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 31% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 418 lbs., 175.00; 2 head, 428 lbs., 167.50 unweaned; 32 head, 461 to 462 lbs., 167.00 to 170.00 (167.66); 5 head, 460 lbs., 161.00 unweaned; 55 head, 504 to 543 lbs., 152.00 to 161.00 (155.23); 40 head, 514 to 534 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.29) unweaned; 107 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 152.50 to 154.25 (154.07); 4 head, 553 lbs., 149.00 fleshy; 51 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 142.50 to 146.00 (144.22) unweaned; 123 head. 607 to 645 lbs., 145.00 to 154.25 (151.56); 4 head, 605 lbs., 142.00 fleshy; 6 head, 618 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 107 head, 652 to 684 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (146.04); 100 head, 670 to 692 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (139.320 unweaned; 41 head, 702 to 734 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (151.30); 33 head, 706 to 720 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (132.69) unweaned; 258 head, 753 to 789 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (148.73); 76 head, 806 to 842 lbs., 139.00 to 149.50 (146.94); 41 head, 862 to 895 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (137.11); 11 head, 857 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 97 head, 913 to 947 lbs., 134.00 to 143.50 (139.30); 67 head, 1122 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 335 lbs., 170.00; 26 head, 412 to 437 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (157.54); 62 head, 400 to 434 lbs., 137.50 to 150.00 (138.43) unweaned; 35 head, 473 to 484 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (157.49); 23 head, 457 to 477 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.400 unweaned; 21 head, 533 lbs., 147.00; 29 head, 512 to 531 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (138.53) unweaned; 13 head, 597 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (143.08); 14 head, 565 lbs., 149.00 thin fleshed; 59 head, 568 to 593 lbs., 125.00 to 140.50 (135.73) unweaned; 9 head, 624 to 631 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.66); 6 head, 635 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 40 head, 607 to 644 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (132.63) unweaned; 181 head, 663 to 679 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.69); 45 head, 650 to 671 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (126.56) unweaned; 535 head, 704 to 726 lbs., 146.00 to 147.75 (146.77); 39 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.23) unweaned; 69 head, 767 to 781 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.60); 83 head, 802 to 823 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (138.62); 6 head, 923 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 337 lbs., 143.00; 6 head, 348 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 28 head, 395 lbs., 151.00; 11 head, 369 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 22 head, 539 lbs., 144.00; 75 head, 556 to 571 lbs., 133.00 to 138.50 (137.28); 66 head, 612 to 642 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (139.63); 52 head, 627 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 31 head, 659 to 693 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.76); 23 head, 701 lbs., 135.00; 25 head, 760 lbs., 135.00; 14 heads, 1038 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 18 head, 438 lbs., 102.50; 13 head, 738 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 399 lbs., 156.00; 109 head, 414 to 436 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (149.22); 7 head, 407 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 7 head, 494 lbs., 142.00; 38 head, 504 to 541 lbs., 138.00 to 142.50 (140.41); 19 head, 503 to 510 lbs., 124.00 to 136.50 (133.24) unweaned; 68 head, 594 to 598 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (143.47); 6 head, 556 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 19 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.53) unweaned; 48 head, 623 to 626 lbs., 145.50 to 146.00 (145.93); 30 head, 632 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.67) unweaned; 104 head, 652 to 688 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (144.08); 109 head, 724 to 731 lbs., 136.50 to 143.00 (142.00); 21 head, 779 to 783 lbs., 133.50 to 134.00 (133.59); 74 head, 806 to 825 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.55); 12 head, 816 to 844 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.70) fleshy; 33 head, 882 to 894 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (126.14); 7 head, 896 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 5 head, 926 lbs., 128.00; 8 head, 1011 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 362 lbs., 142.00; 16 head, 378 to 397 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.73) unweaned; 24 head, 413 to 438 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (132.44); 17 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.10) unweaned; 42 head, 481 to 499 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.38); 31 head, 466 to 478 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (126.72) unweaned; 20 head, 528 to 549 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.39); 17 head, 519 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 114.50 to 117.00 (115.46) unweaned; 10 head, 563 to 575 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.16); 70 head, 552 to 593 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.99) unweaned; 27 head, 602 to 643 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (129.94); 16 head, 646 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 624 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 37 head, 669 to 697 lbs., 128.50 to 130.00 (129.54); 18 head, 676 to 691 lbs., 111.00 to 125.00 (118.98) unweaned; 15 head, 763 lbs., 113.00 unweaned; 18 head, 867 to 885 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (124.10). Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 268 to 294 lbs., 135.00; 18 head, 312 to 327 lbs., 125.00; 11 head, 321 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 34 head, 360 to 361 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.24); 18 head, 448 lbs., 124.00; 10 head, 452 to 491 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.42); 9 head, 479 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 10 head, 500 lbs., 110.00; 15 head, 560 to 579 lbs., 110.00 to 130.00 (120.83); 10 head, 605 lbs., 117.00; 22 head, 651 to 658 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (114.84); 11 head, 692 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 58 head, 704 to 743 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (122.56); 43 head, 751 to 769 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (120.83).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 331 lbs., 183.00; 5 head, 416 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 10 head, 548 lbs., 143.50 unweaned; 2 head, 550 lbs., 144.00. Medium and large 1 to 2, 2 head, 445 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 8 head, 493 lbs., 125.00; 18 head, 499 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 7 head, 626 lbs., 116.00; 6 head, 623 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 48 head, 704 lbs., 118.00; 4 head, 778 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 451 lbs., 118.00; 21 head, 574 lbs., 114.00; 31 head, 617 to 648 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (109.99).
