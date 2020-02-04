OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 5,517 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 29, comapred to 8,324 head a week ago and 2,500 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were fully steady. The feeder heifers were selling $4 to $7 lower. The demand for feeder cattle was moderate. The steer and heifer calves were sharply lower on limited comparable offerings. The demand was light to moderate. The quality was mostly plain to average. The futures fell hard Monday and winter weather including rain and snow has swept across the trade area hampering movement and demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 41% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 387 lbs., 177.00; 76 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 170.00 to 177.50 (174.48); 41 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 166.00 to 175.00 (168.54); 30 head, 468 lbs., 185.00 thin fleshed; 50 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (159.06); 99 head, 560 to 589 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (159.27); 12 head, 568 lbs., 159.00 thin fleshed; 51 head, 600 to 631 lbs., 144.50 to 155.00 (149.08); 37 head, 601 to 615 lbs., 154.00 to 156.00 (154.99) thin fleshed; 98 head, 650 to 676 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.49); 170 head, 716 to 749 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (142.83); 208 head, 753 to 783 lbs., 132.00 to 149.00 (144.23); 141 head, 806 to 840 lbs., 135.50 to 139.00 (137.58); 260 head, 858 to 890 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (137.64); 212 head, 913 to 936 lbs., 130.50 to 138.00 (132.11); 9 head, 1026 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 335 lbs., 175.00; 37 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 152.00 to 172.00 (164.73); 52 head, 402 to 430 lbs., 156.00 to 169.00 (162.34); 16 head, 427 to 447 lbs., 151.00 to 152.50 (151.86) unweaned; 52 head, 462 to 493 lbs., 150.00 to 167.50 (161.81); 79 head, 504 to 544 lbs., 157.00 to 164.00 (161.51); 29 head, 559 to 568 lbs., 140.00 to 159.00 (149.86); 130 head, 619 to 646 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (143.18); 23 head, 635 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 95 head, 660 to 696 lbs., 137.50 to 141.00 (139.21); 104 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.58); 25 head, 754 to 778 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.85); 193 head, 808 to 834 lbs., 127.00 to 135.20 (133.37); 28 head, 852 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.07); 10 head, 1105 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 302 lbs., 160.00; 9 head, 387 lbs., 160.00; 26 head, 402 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (140.85); 59 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 143.00 to 159.00 (149.42); 12 head, 583 lbs., 149.00; 31 head, 603 to 613 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (146.43); 8 head, 683 lbs., 123.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 302 lbs., 157.00; 8 head, 398 lbs., 155.00; 146 head, 402 to 438 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (153.30); 19 head, 466 lbs., 156.00; 43 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (139.65); 6 head, 503 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 74 head, 551 to 571 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (138.01); 9 head, 570 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 61 head, 605 to 619 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.66); 20 head, 625 to 629 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 8 head, 687 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 39 head, 715 to 718 lbs., 130.00; 65 head, 793 to 794 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.46); 8 head, 845 lbs., 126.00; 51 head, 892 lbs., 127.00; 13 head, 953 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 137 lbs., 138.00; 17 head, 309 to 328 lbs., 138.00 to 152.50 (145.89); 52 head, 351 to 399 lbs., 135.00 to 152.00 (145.31); 38 head, 420 to 449 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (143.28); 37 head, 410 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 57 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (139.76); 25 head, 462 to 473 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.70) unweaned; 113 head, 508 to 539 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (132.74); 139 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 128.50 to 136.00 (132.34); 14 head, 562 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 38 head, 604 to 640 lbs., 127.00 to 131.50 (129.48); 26 head, 605 to 625 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 137 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.15); 9 head, 681 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 10 head, 669 to 690 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (120.43) unweaned; 60 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (126.40); 38 head, 750 to 783 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (124.76); 15 head, 801 lbs., 123.00; 17 head, 883 to 893 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.13). Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 261 lbs., 147.50; 65 head, 319 to 337 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.77); 41 head, 357 to 391 lbs., 126.00 to 154.00 (143.21); 22 head, 417 to 438 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (141.72); 38 head, 471 to 481 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.44); 33 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 129.50 to 135.00 (132.22); 29 head, 557 to 587 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.53); 7 head, 692 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 711 lbs., 117.00; 10 head, 753 lbs., 110.00; 7 head, 1009 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 52 head, 285 lbs., 122.00; 49 head, 328 to 338 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (130.93); 54 head, 360lbs., 128.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 387 lbs., 155.00; 7 head, 479 lbs., 147.00. Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 324 lbs., 155.00; 6 head, 382 lbs., 148.00; 23 head, 467 to 481 lbs., 128.00 to 137.50 (135.48); 15 head, 511 lbs., 148.00.
