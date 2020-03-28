OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,881 head of feeder cattle selling on March 25, compared to 1,918 head on March 18 and 9,561 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers werew selling $10 to $20 higher with instances of up to $25 higher on feeder heifers. The steer and heifer calves were not well tested but a higher undertone was noted. The demand was very good for all classes with an active trade and this was despite most months of the cattle futures were trading lower today. The quality was average to attractive with several loads off wheat pasture. the supply included 100% feeder cattle with 72% steers, 3% were dairy Steers, 24% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 316 lbs., 206.00; 20 head, 424 lbs., 193.00; 9 head, 469 lbs., 177.00; 45 head, 513 to 542 lbs., 167.00 to 174.00 (172.37); 11 head, 562 to 581 lbs., 165.00; 26 head, 601 to 636 lbs., 143.50 to 149.00 (147.49); 151 head, 686 to 697 lbs., 139.00 to 145.50 (143.76); 80 head, 704 to 714 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.11); 93 head, 754 to 795 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (134.46); 21 head, 762 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 361 head, 813 to 839 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (133.40); 278 head, 851 to 884 lbs., 123.00 to 136.50 (130.83); 203 head, 903 to 943 lbs., 117.50 to 124.00 (120.81); 70 head, 963 to 968 lbs., 116.50 to 117.50 (117.30); 43 head, 1000 to 1018 lbs., 117.75 to 118.00 (117.81). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 418 lbs., 169.00; 3 head, 480 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 641 lbs., 138.50; 40 head, 711 lbs., 135.50; 22 head, 751 to 791 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (128.81); 133 head, 811 to 844 lbs., 123.00 to 128.50 (125.84); 112 head, 874 to 886 lbs., 122.00; 131 head, 909 lbs., 113.75; 38 head, 1076 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 303 lbs., 180.00; 5 head, 532 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 868 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 36 head, 891 lbs., 114.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 36 head, 1274 lbs., 92.00.
Dairy steers: Medium and large frame 2, 48 head, 340 lbs., 140.00. Large frame 3, 14 head, 340 lbs., 40.00. Small and medium frame 3, 14 head, 290 lbs., 28.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 338 to 347 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (164.99); 19 head, 374 to 387 lbs., 159.00 to 161.00 (160.59); 37 head, 482 to 486 lbs., 141.00 to 156.50 (154.81); 5 head, 530 lbs., 139.00; 13 head, 564 to 599 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (139.49); 51 head, 627 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.81); 40 head, 656 to 681 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.49); 104 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (127.26); 75 head, 756 to 786 lbs., 118.00 to 122.50 (120.19); 180 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 114.50 to 119.00 (115.46); 73 head, 860 to 885 lbs., 110.50 to 113.50 (111.69); 3 head, 902 lbs., 111.00; 6 head, 1015 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 645 lbs., 126.00; 3 head, 698 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 822 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 690 lbs., 113.00; 3 head, 808 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 3, 7 head, 544 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 360 lbs., 178.00; 6 head, 538 lbs., 155.00; 8 head, 668 lbs., 136.00; 14 head, 736 lbs., 120.00.
