The OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 11,781 head of feeder cattle selling on April 29, compared to 9,706 head on April 22 and 8,827 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $2 higher The feeder heifers were trading $3 to $5 higher. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average to attractive. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for any accurate market test. The demand was moderate. The quality was mostly plain to average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers, 1% dairy steers, 35% were heifers, 0% were bulls and 0% were dairy heifers. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 422 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 26 head, 457 to 484 lbs, 150.00 to 164.00 (160.07); 23 head, 533 to 545 lbs., 143.00 to 157.50 (149.49); 11 head, 526 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 64 head, 557 to 592 lbs., 144.00 to 156.00 (152.11); 90 head, 616 to 641 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (143.75); 52 head, 607 to 626 lbs., 129.50 to 139.00 (137.03) unweaned; 19 head, 657 to 696 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (138.30); 236 head, 715 to 744 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (128.41); 383 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 117.50 to 124.00 (121.98); 42 head, 755 lbs., 134.00 thin fleshed; 500 head, 808 to 843 lbs., 110.50 to 120.50 (114.20); 854 head, 850 to 890 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (110.75); 22 head, 871 lbs., 119.00 thin fleshed; 1166 head, 900 to 946 lbs., 101.00 to 109.50 (105.89); 365 head, 955 to 995 lbs., 99.00 to 103.75 (101.55); 537 head, 1002 to 1039 lbs., 97.00 to 101.75 (99.54); 12 head, 1049 lbs., 94.50 fleshy; 30 head, 1104 lbs., 89.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 359 lbs., 162.50; 37 head, 483 to 486 lbs, 147.00 to 148.00 (147.22); 11 head, 471 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 45 head, 503 to 544 lbs., 139.00 to 154.00 (147.41); 15 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (140.11); 136 head, 614 to 645 lbs., 127.50 to 144.00 (134.07); 175 head, 654 to 699 lbs., 121.00 to 138.00 (131.19); 159 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 119.00 to 122.00 (119.98); 6 head, 729 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 493 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 109.00 to 118.50 (115.41); 25 head, 777 lbs., 125.50 thin fleshed; 253 head, 810 to 845 lbs., 105.00 to 107.50 (105.96); 269 head, 880 to 899 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (104.30); 146 head, 906 to 938 lbs., 100.50 to 103.50 (102.15); 67 head, 978 to 993 lbs., 99.75 to 102.50 (101.14); 22 head, 1013 lbs., 97.75; 32 head, 1081 to 1082 lbs., 92.00 to 94.00 (93.13). Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 435 to 446 lbs., 125.00 to 143.00 (137.91); 18 head, 526 lbs., 123.00; 55 head, 562 to 599 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.46); 21 head, 613 to 648 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.58); 8 head, 741 lbs., 112.00; 62 head, 776 to 781 lbs., 97.00 to 102.00 (99.73); 14 head, 876 lbs., 102.00.
Dairy steers: Large frame 3, 25 head, 344 lbs., 54.00; 11 head, 365 lbs., 40.00; 29 head, 563 lbs., 83.00; 46 head, 703 lbs., 62.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 227 lbs., 45.00; 12 head, 305 lbs., 35.00; 7 head, 395 lbs., 32.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 346 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 7 head, 421 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 18 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (143.88); 13 head, 456 to 489 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.85) unweaned; 7 head, 506 lbs., 143.00; 191 head, 563 to 599 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (128.51); 50 head, 612 to 625 lbs., 113.00 to 130.00 (122.73); 8 head, 645 lbs., 113.50 unweaned; 245 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 106.00 to 118.00 (112.53); 6 head, 655 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 208 head, 707 to 748 lbs., 100.00 to 116.00 (110.38); 444 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 99.00 to 112.00 (105.58); 1090 head, 802 to 845 lbs., 96.00 to 105.75 (103.49); 12 head, 812 lbs., 112.00 fleshy; 391 head, 851 to 897 lbs., 96.00 to 106.50 (97.74); 57 head, 857 lbs., 105.50 spayed; 156 head, 902 to 938 lbs., 92.00 to 107.50 (100.13); 12 head, 999 lbs., 91.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 423 lbs., 137.00; 20 head, 467 to 481 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (125.11); 90 head, 502 to 538 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (123.36); 20 head, 581 lbs., 132.00; 8 head, 560 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 27 head, 630 to 643 lbs., 106.00 to 112.00 (110.25); 11 head, 626 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 69 head, 656 to 693 lbs., 107.50 to 112.50 (109.01) thin fleshed; 75 head, 709 to 741 lbs., 101.00 to 109.00 (105.61); 13 head, 756 lbs., 91.00; 38 head, 837 to 846 lbs., 99.50 to 99.75 (99.70); 19 head, 804 lbs., 103.50 thin fleshed; 53 head, 890 lbs., 96.00; 8 head, 911 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 357 to 396 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (129.11); 4 head, 449 lbs., 114.50; 12 head, 481 lbs., 120.00; 21 head, 543 lbs., 118.00; 34 head, 560 to 584 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (114.65); 14 head, 675 lbs., 110.00; 17 head, 708 lbs., 102.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 675 lbs., 107.50.
Dairy heifers: Large frame 3, 5 head, 400 lbs., 62.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 566 lbs., 120.00; 17 head, 662 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 7 head, 879 lbs., 106.00.
