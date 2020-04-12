OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,642 head of feeder cattle selling on April 7, compared to 6,372 head on March 31 and 1,000 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly selling $1 to $4 lower and the feeder heifers were trading $2 to $4 higher. The demand was moderate. The quality was average to attractive. There were several large consignments on offer. All classes of steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate trend but a steady undertone from the previous week’s lightly tested group and a sharply lower market was noted. The demand was moderate and the quality was average. Both live and feeder cattle contracts on the CME are currently limit higher. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 0% was
dairy steers, 49% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large farme 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 326 lbs., 175.00; 11 head, 384 lbs., 171.00; 44 head, 411 to 434 lbs., 180.00 to 184.00 (183.13) thin fleshed; 72 head, 484 to 491 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (162.55); 46 head, 508 to 525 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.08); 9 head, 562 lbs., 154.00; 45 head, 614 to 629 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.58); 74 head, 654 to 696 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.38); 109 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (123.66); 118 head, 766 to 786 lbs., 105.00 to 121.75 (115.33); 20 head, 766 lbs., 124.00 thin fleshed; 98 head, 834 to 847 lbs., 116.00 to 118.50 (116.84); 96 head, 878 to 898 lbs., 107.00 to 111.00 (109.94); 135 head, 904 to 922 lbs., 101.25 to 108.50 (104.06); 11 head, 940 lbs., 103.00 fleshy; 103 head, 954 to 979 lbs., 102.00 to 103.50 (102.68). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 388 lbs., 161.00; 23 head, 458 to 499 lbs., 155.00 to 167.00 (162.06); 17 head, 489 lbs., 152.00 fleshy; 19 head, 586 lbs., 142.00; 14 head, 574 to 580 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (138.77) fleshy; 9 head, 593 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 9 head, 653 to 668 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.55); 26 head, 732 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (114.12); 36 head, 778 to 794 lbs., 114.00 to 114.50 (114.32); 402 head, 840 to 848 lbs., 107.00 to 115.00 (111.47); 26 head, 866 to 875 lbs., 106.00 to 111.00 (109.15); 95 head, 862 to 872 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (113.49) thin fleshed; 60 head, 917 to 940 lbs., 103.50 to 104.00 (103.92); 95 head, 981 to 995 lbs., 97.00 to 100.50 (97.44); 25 head, 1007 lbs., 97.00 to 97.50 (97.30); 24 head, 1086 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 403 lbs., 142.00; 15 head, 455 to 480 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.09); 5 head, 684 lbs., 116.00; 15 head, 675 lbs., 129.50 thin fleshed; 6 head, 901 lbs., 97.50. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 13 head, 363 lbs., 134.00. Dairy steer, large frame 3, 11 head, 320 lbs., 77.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 324 to 349 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (147.75); 18 head, 384 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 46 head, 418 to 432 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.36); 4 head, 410 lbs., 155.00 fancy; 41 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (139.15); 33 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (128.87); 21 head, 594 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 607 to 611 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (133.29); 6 head, 631 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 9 head, 658 lbs., 123.00; 6 head, 693 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 482 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 106.25 to 122.00 (109.03); 39 head, 768 to 799 lbs., 104.50 to 107.75 (105.97); 555 head, 820 to 843lbs., 104.20 to 107.00 (105.17); 15 head, 839 lbs., 105.00 replacement; 10 head, 893 lbs., 100.00 fleshy; 18 head, 918 to 927 lbs., 97.50 to 98.50 (97.83); 40 head, 955 to 982 lbs., 97.00 to 114.00 (108.58); 3 head, 1240 lbs., 65.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 402 lbs., 150.00; 18 head, 474 lbs., 130.00; 16 head, 466 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 51 head, 519 to 549 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (119.26); 128 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (123.09); 5 head, 597 lbs., 111.00 fleshy; 32 head, 605 to 625 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (117.61); 74 head, 688 to 697 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (109.70); 8 head, 728 lbs., 112.00; 36 head, 759 to 798 lbs., 105.00 to 106.00 (105.71); 13 head, 812 to 823 lbs., 97.00 to 98.00 (97.77); 11 head, 880 lbs., 93.00; 11 head, 926 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 434 lbs., 110.00; 9 head, 471 lbs., 118.00; 39 head, 552 to 574 lbs., 92.50 to 112.00 (109.18). Medium frame 1, 8 head, 541 lbs., 124.00; 49 head, 947 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 516 to 528 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (126.33). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 417 lbs., 119.00.
