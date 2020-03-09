OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,957 head of feeder cattle selling on March 3, compared to 9,193 head on Feb. 25 and 6,022 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $2 lower, the feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. The demand was moderate. The quality was average to attractive. The steer calves were selling $3 to $8 with instances of 400 to 500 pounds selling $10 higher. The heifer calves were trading $5 to $10 higher. The demand was good to very good. The quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 44% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 253 lbs., 222.50 thin fleshed; 14 head, 322 lbs., 207.50 thin fleshed; 27 head, 413 to 448 lbs., 173.00 to 198.00 (191.52); 9 head, 420 lbs., 207.50 fancy; 20 head, 406 to 431 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 470 to 499 lbs., 173.00 to 188.00 (181.46); 6 head, 455 lbs., 197.50 thin fleshed; 68 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (173.73); 125 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 163.00 to 172.00 (167.50); 129 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (155.01); 90 head, 657 to 691 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (149.11); 16 head, 659 to 664 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 122 head, 702 to 743 lbs., 130.00 to 143.50 (138.96); 219 head, 757 to 797 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (130.73); 28 head, 818 to 827 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.28); 864 head, 863 to 897 lbs., 120.00 to 128.50 (122.17); 306 head, 909 to 947 lbs., 117.50 to 121.50 (119.96); 139 head, 903 to 941 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.63) fancy; 55 head, 950 lbs., 119.50; 20 head, 961 lbs., 124.00 fancy; 38 head, 1025 to 1040 lbs., 110.00 to 112.50 (112.11). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 393 lbs., 170.00; 28 head, 467 to 491 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (173.04); 26 head, 527 to 545 lbs., 164.00 to 167.50 (165.05); 51 head, 553 to 584 lbs., 133.00 to 156.00 (146.55); 6 head, 578 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 61 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 138.00 to 150.50 (145.89); 6 head, 613 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 98 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 133.50 to 139.00 (135.45); 104 head, 706 to 727 lbs., 129.50 to 139.00 (134.21); 29 head, 765 to 772 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.52); 33 head, 845 to 846 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (122.36); 65 head, 855 to 892 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.50); 59 head, 917 to 918 lbs., 118.00 to 119.50 (118.86); 16 head, 965 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 361 lbs., 157.50; 7 head, 800 lbs., 119.50; 23 head, 865 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 39 head, 340 lbs., 146.00; 17 head, 455 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 338 lbs., 173.00; 7 head, 350 lbs., 175.00; 7 head, 372 lbs., 182.50 thin fleshed; 48 head, 405 to 432 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (158.50); 19 head, 431 lbs., 168.00 thin fleshed; 67 head, 457 to 496 lbs., 153.00 to 165.00 (155.99); 128 head, 518 to 549 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (145.12); 62 head, 564 to 598 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (144.34); 202 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (134.87); 27 head, 620 lbs., 135.50 unweaned; 263 head, 661 to 691 lbs., 124.25 to 128.00 (126.80); 156 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 117.00 to 125.60 (122.96); 603 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (120.60); 260 head, 807 to 840 lbs., 115.50 to 119.90 (117.97); 10 head, 820 lbs., 116.50 fleshy; 96 head, 864 to 889 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.81); 87 head, 922 lbs., 116.50; 8 head, 1028 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 291 lbs., 157.00; 7 head, 331 lbs., 175.00; 20 head, 433 to 443 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (140.24); 17 head, 466 to 472 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (144.44); 26 head, 514 to 527 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (140.80); 67 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 146.00 (135.84); 31 head, 612 to 644 lbs., 127.00 to 136.50 (129.06); 8 head, 607 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 27 head, 684 to 697 lbs., 118.25 to 123.50 (120.61); 42 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (118.89); 105 head, 752 to 789 lbs., 113.50 to 123.00 (117.61). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 383 lbs., 148.00; 23 head, 571 to 590 lbs., 127.00 to 134.50 (131.18).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 262 lbs., 192.50; 3 head, 381 lbs., 192.50; 16 head, 434 lbs., 162.00 to 184.00 (177.13); 6 head, 566 lbs., 151.00; 5 head, 631 lbs., 146.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 435 lbs., 146.00; 6 head, 499 lbs., 152.00; 5 head, 519 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 593 lbs., 147.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 488 lbs., 157.50.
