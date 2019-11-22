OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 13,984 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 19, compared to 8,104 head on Nov. 12, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $3 lower and the feeder heifers were mostly selling $2 to $4 lower. The demand was moderate. The steers and heifers were unevenly steady, long weaned calves sold with very good demand while softer unweaned calves traded with light demand. The quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 45% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%. OKC West will be closed the week of Nov. 25 to 29.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 317 to 343 lbs., 175.00 to 187.50 (179.27); 8 head, 398 lbs., 187.50; 38 head, 371 to 399 lbs., 189.00 to 195.00 (191.03) fancy; 44 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (174.00); 21 head, 406 to 419 lbs., 180.00 to 187.50 (184.17) fancy; 19 head, 409 to 427 lbs., 177.00 to 178.00 (177.25) thin fleshed; 52 head, 427 to 433 lbs., 151.00 to 161.50 (156.42) unweaned; 189 head, 461 to 498 lbs., 162.00 to 179.00 (168.20); 84 head, 457 to 494 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (156.09) unweaned; 196 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 152.00 to 163.00 (156.52); 10 head, 540 lbs., 175.00 fancy; 51 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (147.23) unweaned; 344 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (153.37); 52 head, 557 lbs., 163.00 fancy; 79 head, 567 to 597 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.77) unweaned; 130 head, 603 to 639 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (147.63); 98 head, 611 to 639 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (138.17) unweaned; 277 head, 655 to 692 lbs., 143.00 to 152.50 (150.38); 36 head, 652 to 665 659 140.00 to 143.00 140.74 unweaned 125 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (149.32); 58 head, 716 to 743 lbs., 130.00 to 145.50 (140.44) unweaned; 273 head, 756 to 799 lbs., 146.00 to 152.50 (148.79); 170 head, 752 to 761 lbs., 138.00 to 143.50 (140.35) unweaned; 210 head, 813 to 845 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (148.95); 120 head, 852 to 898 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (147.30); 12 head, 926 lbs., 142.50; 56 head, 977 lbs., 137.00; 22 head, 1011 to 1017 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (136.63). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 344 lbs., 167.50; 14 head, 307 lbs., 142.00 fleshy; 6 head, 314 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 19 head, 376 lbs.,162.50 to 164.00 (163.61); 17 head, 436 to 440 lbs., 153.00 to 162.50 (158.79); 39 head, 465 to 496 lbs., 146.00 to 159.00 (155.32); 6 head, 472 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 60 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 135.00 to 154.00 (143.56); 135 head, 503 to 539 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (141.05) unweaned; 41 head, 568 to 589 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (148.59); 157 head, 573 to 594 lbs., 133.00 to 141.50 (137.92) unweaned; 228 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 149.00 (143.46); 188 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (135.35) unweaned; 107 head, 657 to 694 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (142.31); 30 head, 694 lbs., 134.50 thin fleshed; 225 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 121.00 to 140.00 (132.90) unweaned; 232 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 133.00 to 150.00 (140.82); 110 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 131.00 to 141.50 (138.22) unweaned; 327 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 137.00 to 146.50 (144.04); 29 head, 787 to 789 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (130.45) unweaned; 152 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 129.00 to 148.50 (145.09); 47 head, 871 to 877 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.57) unweaned; 15 head, 915 lbs., 133.00; 7 head, 1023 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 392 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 11 head, 459 lbs., 141.00; 6 head, 468 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 12 head, 542 lbs., 137.00; 35 head, 551 to 559 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (133.62); 17 head, 599 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 11 head, 622 lbs., 122.00; 51 head, 640 to 648 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (125.15) unweaned; 41 head, 653 to 684 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 9 head, 704 lbs., 134.00; 14 head, 716 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 20 head, 794 lbs., 130.00; 19 head, 781 lbs., 125.00 unweaned.
Dairy steers: Medium and large frame 3, 11 head, 525 lbs., 70.00. Large frame 3, 9 head, 546 lbs., 100.00. Large frame 3 to 4, 16 head, 373 lbs., 31.00; 16 head, 413 lbs., 40.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, 20 head, 339 lbs., 20.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 324 lbs., 152.50; 13 head, 340 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 32 head, 380 to 396 lbs., 154.00 to 157.50 (154.53); 6 head, 363 lbs., 165.00 thin fleshed; 30 head, 392 to 399 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (131.95) unweaned; 44 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (156.17); 53 head, 405 lbs., 156.00 fancy; 44 head, 405 to 426 lbs., 139.00 to 157.50 (142.23) unweaned; 109 head, 451 to 491 lbs., 142.00 to 152.50 (146.52); 6 head, 465 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 116 head, 453 to 485 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (134.29) unweaned; 280 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 131.00 to 143.50 (137.41); 358 head, 501 to 544 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (130.21) unweaned; 85 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (141.17); 144 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 128.00 to 135.50 (130.12) unweaned; 64 head, 615 to 637 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (141.10); 129 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (134.16) unweaned; 286 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 145.25 (138.53); 66 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.44) unweaned; 240 head, 706 to 745 lbs., 134.50 to 144.00 (138.49); 10 head, 705 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 129 head, 700 to 707 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (127.32) unweaned; 266 head, 758 to 799 lbs., 135.00 to 142.25 (137.36); 170 head, 800 to 822 lbs., 130.50 to 141.75 (136.33); 124 head, 808 lbs., 144.40 fancy; 10 head, 888 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 894 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 28 head, 954 to 976 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.75); 23 head, 1036 to 1041 lbs., 123.50 to 126.00 (125.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 274 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 307 lbs., 147.50; 40 head, 370 to 398 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.58); 5 head, 376 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 35 head, 380 to 392 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (142.94) unweaned; 24 head, 424 lbs., 138.00; 81 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 125.00 to 148.00 (132.92) unweaned; 38 head, 467 to 491 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (135.29); 11 head, 484 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 135 hed, 455 to 496 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (134.14) unweaned; 107 head, 513 to 549 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (130.91); 63 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.49) unweaned; 135 head, 559 to 590 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (130.77); 144 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (129.300 unweaned; 150 head, 606 to 646 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (128.08); 107 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (123.20) unweaned; 122 head, 667 to 688 lbs., 132.00 to 144.75 (137.83); 39 head, 678 lbs., 131.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 655 to 675 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.00) unweaned; 111 head, 722 to 735 lbs., 126.00 to 140.50 (129.33); 43 head, 780 to 793 lbs., 130.50 to 131.00 (130.86); 26 head, 807 to 823 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (122.78); 9 head, 998 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 336 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (138.75); 10 head, 325 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 15 head, 384 to 389 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (133.98); 20 head, 389 to 399 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (120.42) unweaned; 14 head, 425 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 9 head, 465 lbs., 116.00; 35 head, 513 to 539 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (114.33); 40 head, 522 lbs., 122.00 thin fleshed; 85 head, 578 to 596 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (114.15); 12 head, 556 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 25 head, 631 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (113.24) unweaned; 10 head, 683 lbs., 110.00; 23 head, 656 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 16 head, 706 lbs., 110.00; 21 head, 763 to 780 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (111.24). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 16 head, 525 lbs., 102.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 323 lbs., 187.50; 16 head, 330 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 16 head, 415 lbs., 165.00; 43 head, 451 to 478 lbs., 162.00 to 168.00 (163.04); 22 head, 470 to 483 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.73) unweaned; 4 head, 540 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 36 head, 554 to 563 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (123.60) unweaned; 40 head, 602 to 615 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (135.14) unweaned; 7 head, 676 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 15 head, 713 lbs., 128.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 425 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 30 head, 461 to 492 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (146.68) unweaned; 6 head, 538 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 8 head, 598 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 21 head, 611 to 644 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (120.05) unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 341 lbs., 140.00; 17 head, 398 lbs., 149.00; 20 head, 385 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 6 head, 491 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 19 head, 502 to 531 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.25) unweaned; 15 head, 554 lbs., 121.00; 11 head, 714 lbs., 110.00 unweaned.
