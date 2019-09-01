OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 7,616 head of cattle selling on Aug. 28, compared to 2,448 head on Aug. 20 and 6,063 head a year ago, according to the USDA to Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly selling $1 to $2 lower, with a few trades of heavyweight cattle steady to weak. The feeder heifers were selling $2 to $3 higher. The demand was moderate to good. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate market test. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was plain to average. Much cooler temperatures
and heavy rainfall came across the trade area overnight. The supply included 100% veeder cattle with 62% steers, 36% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 311 lbs., 202.50; 9 head, 378 lbs., 180.00; 26 head, 401 to 418 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (169.14); 55 head, 459 to 494 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (156.45); 65 head, 517 to 538 lbs., 152.00; 19 head, 575 to 598 lbs., 146.00 to 146.50 (146.37); 76 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 130.00 to 144.50 (137.75) unweaned; 25 head, 692 lbs., 142.50; 315 head, 707 to 739 lbs., 134.00 to 147.50 (143.03); 261 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 136.50 to 141.50 (138.70); 591 head, 802 to 833 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (137.13); 258 head, 851 to 889 lbs., 130.00 to 135.30 (133.55); 52 head, 903 to 921 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.45); 59 head, 980 to 991 lbs., 123.50; 39 head, 1004 lbs., 123.50; 5 head, 1050 lbs., 118.00; 9 head, 1232 lbs., 111.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 253 lbs., 175.00; 68 head, 456 to 494 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (146.32); 59 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (146.39); 47 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (140.68); 50 head, 617 to 644 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.81); 115 head, 654 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (139.80); 20 head, 656 to 667 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.01) unweaned; 418 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 128.00 to 142.75 (138.43); 5 head, 743 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 290 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 129.50 to 138.50 (133.38); 315 head, 807 to 847 lbs., 127.50 to 135.25 (133.30); 219 head, 856 to 891 lbs., 121.00 to 134.50 (131.45); 26 head, 882 lbs., 128.50 thin fleshed; 68 head, 920 lbs., 125.00; 16 head, 973 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 449 lbs., 145.00; 13 head, 644 lbs., 140.00; 27 head, 673 to 686 lbs., 131.50 to 133.00 (132.73); 28 head, 732 to 740 lbs., 119.00 to 135.00 (125.81); 34 head, 833 lbs., 130.00; 104 head, 870 lbs., 128.00; 22 head, 967 lbs., 119.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 569 lbs., 133.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 322 lbs., 158.00; 24 head, 350 to 374 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (147.65); 85 head, 464 to 473 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (145.90); 21 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 138.00 to 151.00 (141.52); 40 head, 573 to 599 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (137.57); 196 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.84); 27 head, 601 to 616 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (130.13) unweaned; 258 head, 655 to 689 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (137.77); 119 head, 709 to 749 lbs., 128.75 to 133.00 (129.89); 272 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 124.20 to 132.00 (125.90); 31 head, 803 to 835 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.49); 43 head, 858 to 877 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (124.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 26 head, 385 to 399 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.81); 12 head, 449 lbs., 138.00; 60 head, 464 to 496 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (135.80); 19 head, 458 lbs., 131.00 thin fleshed; 18 head, 533 lbs., 133.00; 61 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (127.22); 22 head, 565 lbs., 142.00 thin fleshed; 154 head, 608 to 647 lbs., 121.25 to 136.50 (128.25); 245 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 136.25 (131.55); 138 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 125.50 to 133.50 (129.47); 62 head, 712 lbs., 129.40 thin fleshed; 221 head, 754 to 783 lbs., 124.00 to 125.75 (124.73); 16 head, 813 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 377 to 395 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (131.10); 10 head, 470 lbs., 118.00; 12 head, 536 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 565 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 608 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 832 lbs., 118.00; 11 head, 876 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 373 lbs., 170.00; 15 head, 535 lbs., 155.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 367 to 393 lbs., 152.50 to 169.00 (163.75); 5 head, 413 lbs., 135.00; 13 head, 577 lbs., 136.50; 8 head, 608 lbs., 126.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 463 lbs., 128.00.
