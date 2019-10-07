OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,739 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 2, compared to 7,115 head the previous week and 11,008 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were mostly steady. The demand was moderate to good and very good for cattle weighing over 950 pounds. No trend was available for steer and heifer calves due to limited comparable offerings. The demand was moderate for weaned calves, unweaned or short weaned fleshier calves sold with limited demand. The quality was plain to average. Cooler temperatures are expected toward the end of the week bringing more seasonal type weather. Farmers have all but finished planting wheat and some wheat has emerged. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 58% steers, 40% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 281 lbs., 180.00; 21 head, 363 to 366 lbs., 182.50 to 185.00 (183.46); 17 head, 420 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 10 head, 452 to 473 lbs., 155.00 to 167.50 (158.63); 21 head, 463 lbs., 178.00 thin fleshed; 62 head, 523 to 536 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (154.18); 99 head, 570 to 592 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (150.62); 25 head, 553 to 586 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (145.22) unweaned; 61 head, 601 to 641 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.57); 33 head, 614 to 627 lbs., 130.00 to 145.50 (136.50) unweaned; 126 head, 657 to 698 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (151.48); 26 head, 650 to 671 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (135.04) unweaned; 495 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 145.50 to 153.50 (150.63); 319 head, 780 to 798 lbs., 142.50 to 148.00 (146.30); 449 head, 800 to 834 lbs., 141.00 to 146.50 (145.65); 74 head, 862 to 863 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.59); 143 head, 982 to 989 lbs., 131.50 to 134.00 (132.01); 69 head, 1006 to 1013 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (128.52); 20 head, 1065 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 412 lbs., 165.00; 7 head, 474 lbs., 152.50; 18 head, 470 to 497 lbs., 125.00 to 142.00 (134.32) unweaned; 23 head, 511 to 538 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (143.12); 30 head, 531 to 536 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (133.01) fleshy; 10 head, 534 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 66 head, 573 to 585 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (144.89); 15 head, 577 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 57 head, 551 to 587 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (131.73) unweaned; 34 head, 615 to 633 lbs., 141.00 to 149.50 (144.85); 39 head, 666 to 691 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (141.52); 130 head, 709 to 730 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (137.53); 31 head, 783 lbs., 135.00; 48 head, 802 to 830 lbs., 132.00 to 141.50 (136.20); 54 head, 808 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 49 head, 857 to 870 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (136.13); 182 head, 906 to 947 lbs., 126.00 to 134.25 (131.33); 13 head, 986 lbs., 123.00; 5 head, 1064 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 301 lbs., 152.50; 2 head, 358 lbs., 142.50; 9 head, 504 lbs., 138.00; 53 head, 580 to 596 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (125.84); 10 head, 637 lbs., 135.00; 116 head, 651 to 694 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (126.10); 7 head, 787 lbs., 122.50; 18 head, 819 lbs., 127.00; 11 head, 860 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 1071 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 3, 32 head, 467 lbs., 117.50; 14 head, 538 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 310 lbs., 167.50; 7 head, 353 lbs., 160.00; 9 head, 436 lbs., 143.00; 18 head, 414 to 431 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.17) fleshy; 42 head, 492 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 488 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 57 head, 508 lbs., 137.50; 9 head, 531 lbs., 137.00 fleshy; 39 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (131.73) unweaned; 135 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (140.41); 117 head, 607 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (142.60); 31 head, 608 to 629 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (127.11) unweaned; 228 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (139.69); 267 head, 703 to 746 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (135.13); 277 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.34); 252 head, 808 to 833 lbs., 128.75 to 133.50 (129.52); 12 head, 944 lbs., 120.00; 30 head, 951 to 974 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.22). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 362 to 382 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (144.30) fleshy; 52 head, 407 to 413 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.940; 28 head, 468 to 487 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.71); 44 head, 501 to 540 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (128.20); 8 head, 528 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 53 head, 567 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.02); 35 head, 576 to 597 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (123.09) unweaned; 24 head, 630 to 635 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (128.76); 18 head, 609 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 78 head, 618 to 645 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 13 head, 666 lbs., 136.00; 4 head, 694 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 47 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.22); 6 head, 723 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 42 head, 768 to 797 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (125.83); 34 head, 817 to 841 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.40); 11 head, 896 to 898 lbs., 101.00 to 110.00 (105.90) fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 382 to 387 lbs., 120.00 to 127.50 (123.36); 17 head, 422 lbs., 125.00; 7 head, 464 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 518 lbs., 121.00; 23 head, 501 to 524 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.31) unweaned; 14 head, 559 lbs., 115.00; 13 head, 643 to 644 lbs., 115.00; 15 head, 606 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 12 head, 782 lbs., 123.00; 39 head, 805 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 371 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 625 lbs., 129.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 412 lbs., 146.00; 4 head, 490 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 8 head, 474 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 11 head, 626 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 26 head, 661 lbs., 128.00.
