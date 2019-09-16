OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 6,396 head of cattle selling on Sept. 11, compared to 4,292 head on Sept. 4 and 8,891 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to last week, the feeder steers were selling $1 to $4 higher and the 9 weight cattle were not well tested. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. The cattle futures turned higher Tuesday and this trend continued into Wednesday. The demand was moderate to good for feeder cattle as some optimism has returned. The steer and heifer calf trends were not well tested but a sharply lower undertone was noted. The quality was plain to average with a few attractive. Several thin-fleshed cattle were included in the mix. Rain was in the forecast and farmers were busy working ground and getting ready to plant
wheat. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 35% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 266 to 278 lbs., 160.00 to 173.00 (168.23); 2 head, 330 lbs., 175.00; 6 head, 373 lbs., 168.00; 6 head, 438 lbs., 160.00; 19 head, 461 to 499 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (147.88) unweaned; 21 head, 514 to 540 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (142.97); 5 head, 545 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 44 head, 555 to 573 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (137.31); 68 head, 555 lbs., 152.00 fancy; 13 head, 590 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 71 head, 616 to 647 lbs., 149.00 to 152.50 (150.32); 26 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.63) unweaned; 114 head, 659 to 696 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.92); 20 head, 654 to 663 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (134.03) unweaned; 42 head. 719 to 736 lbs., 142.50 to 146.00 (144.82); 35 head, 721 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 564 head, 751 to 783 lbs., 138.00 to 142.50 (140.94); 355 head, 808 to 824 lbs., 135.50 to 139.00 (138.02); 179 head, 871 to 883 lbs., 128.00 to 129.50 (128.98); 55 head, 911 to 943 lbs., 127.00 (127.00); 19 head, 1062 lbs., 117.00 (117.00); 50 head, 1164 lbs., 116.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 389 lbs., 162.00; 17 head, 451 to 493 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (146.99); 69 head, 525 to 541 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (139.06); 19 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (129.42); 7 head, 611 lbs., 136.00; 147 head, 665 to 698 lbs., 138.50 to 143.50 (140.65); 36 head, 696 lbs., 146.50 thin fleshed; 131 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (139.86); 212 head, 771 to 799 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.92); 67 head, 766 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 69 head, 838 lbs., 131.50 to 134.00 (131.86); 53 head, 822 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 37 head, 855 to 877 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.43); 90 head. 904 to 943 lbs., 124.50 to 125.50 (125.38); 39 head, 997 lbs., 120.00; 9 head, 1026 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 305 to 338 lbs., 154.00 to 162.50 (157.63); 14 head, 392 to 397 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (155.30); 30 head, 462 to 486 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.96); 44 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (129.04); 64 head, 578 to 594 lbs., 123.00 to 133.50 (131.51); 32 head, 634 to 643 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.88); 15 head, 653 to 654 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.80); 10 head, 660 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 22 head, 742 lbs., 134.00; 230 head, 761 to 797 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (131.77); 47 head, 893 lbs., 121.00; 50 head, 919 lbs., 116.00; 8 head, 998 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 3, 26 head, 361 to 380 lbs., 147.50 to 148.00 (147.93); 9 head, 434 lbs., 132.00; 3 head, 527 lbs., 117.00; 54 head, 753 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 1153 lbs., 105.00. Small and medium frame 3, 5 head, 515 lbs., 41.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 330 lbs., 159.00; 4 head, 369 lbs., 143.00; 5 head, 395 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 33 head, 403 to 404 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (150.45); 43 head, 451 to 466 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (137.32); 30 head, 466 to 497 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (128.00) unweaned; 18 head, 500 to 514 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.23); 5 head, 526 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 42 head, 558 to 591 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (135.02); 15 head, 591 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.40) unweaned; 58 head, 625 to 648 lbs., 131.00 to 134.25 (132.69); 220 head, 662 to 675 lbs., 132.00 to 139.50 (135.77); 48 head, 688 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 6 head, 658 to 670 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.50) unweaned; 285 head, 710 to 749 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (128.18); 93 head, 774 to 784 lbs., 123.00 to 125.60 (124.81); 42 head, 812 to 818 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.72); 36 head, 913 to 945 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (111.26); 3 head, 985 lbs., 110.00; 47 head, 1024 to 1030 lbs., 106.75 to 109.00 (107.18). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 368 to 370 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (140.51); 12 head, 411 to 441 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.57); 18 head, 450 to 487 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (122.79) unweaned; 5 head, 503 lbs., 126.00; 15 head, 514 to 527 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.32) unweaned; 30 head, 568 to 596 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (126.94); 6 head, 554 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 48 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.67); 122 head, 656 to 696 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (128.04); 110 head, 713 to 749 lbs., 123.50 to 128.25 (125.62); 197 head, 757 to 796 lbs., 121.00 to 126.25 (123.60); 57 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (121.12); 7 head, 899 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 338 lbs., 157.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 406 to 432 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (127.56); 6 head, 458 lbs., 132.00; 53 head, 507 to 545 lbs., 120.50 to 122.00 (121.54); 9 head, 519 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 27 head, 602 to 609 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.52); 24 head, 625 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 43 head, 679 to 691 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (124.34); 39 head, 709 to 739 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (122.16); 14 head, 830 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 3, 10 head, 432 lbs., 118.00; 11 head, 460 lbs., 116.00; 9 head, 577 lbs., 117.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 696 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 2, 4 head, 580 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 446 lbs., 151.00; 18 head, 463 to 499 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (136.17); 15 head, 534 to 549 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.54); 38 head, 612 to 643 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (123.96); 2 head, 745 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 291 lbs., 162.50; 20 head, 486 to 492 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (135.22); 12 head, 517 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 34 head, 468 to 485 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.31) unweaned; 19 head, 531 lbs., 125.00; 27 head, 619 lbs., 113.00; 20 head, 854 lbs., 115.00.
