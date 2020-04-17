OKC West Livestock, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,218 head of feeder cattle selling on April 14, compared to 4,642 head on April 8 and 1,000 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing over 800 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower and those under 800 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher with grazing type steers being in very good weight to up conditions. The feeder heifers were trading $2 to $4 lower. The demand was moderate and light for heavy steers. The quality was average to attractive. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate trend due to limited comparable sales. The demand was moderate. The quality was average. Several recent days of rainfall has hampered livestock movement. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 1% was dairy steers, 29% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 364 lbs., 172.50; 4 head, 404 lbs., 160.00; 17 head, 516 to 541 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.62); 11 head, 557 lbs., 149.50; 5 head, 595 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 38 head, 630 to 647 lbs., 138.00 to 138.50 (138.25); 11 head, 621 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 211 head, 656 to 681 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (138.45); 215 head, 701 to 721 lbs., 121.00 to 131.50 (128.13); 50 head, 762 to 773 lbs., 112.50 to 119.00 (115.77); 26 head, 757 lbs., 121.00 thin fleshed; 253 head, 800 to 840 lbs., 108.00 to 113.75 (111.06); 207 head, 850 to 877 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (111.63); 154 head, 937 to 949 lbs., 98.00 to 107.50 (100.85); 270 head, 954 to 989 lbs., 98.50 to 104.00 (101.69); 78 head, 977 lbs., 101.50 thin fleshed; 201 head, 1001 to 1048 lbs., 94.00 to 98.50 (96.70); 14 head, 1050 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 384 to 398 lbs., 160.00; 38 head, 490 lbs., 151.00; 15 head, 517 to 546 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (146.83); 16 head, 603 lbs., 146.00; 61 head, 675 to 687 lbs., 119.00 to 124.50 (122.59); 98 head, 714 to 729 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (117.49); 5 head, 709 lbs., 118.00 thin fleshed; 93 head, 784 to 796 lbs., 109.50 to 115.00 (113.41); 145 head, 802 to 849 lbs., 105.50 to 109.00 (107.52); 45 head, 881 to 885 lbs., 103.50 to 104.00 (103.88); 41 head, 901 to 913 lbs., 95.00 to 109.00 (99.10). Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 349 lbs., 132.50; 4 head, 453 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 520 lbs., 145.00; 19 head, 570 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 9 head, 614 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 665 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 12 head, 898 lbs., 100.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 31 head, 336 lbs., 77.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 35 head, 287 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 371 lbs., 162.50; 19 head, 418 to 441 lbs., 143.00 to 160.00 (153.52); 9 head, 517 lbs., 133.00; 83 head, 611 to 639 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.17); 102 head, 662 to 698 lbs., 109.00 to 117.50 (110.37); 110 head, 708 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 112.50 (108.30); 183 head, 766 to 799 lbs., 96.50 to 106.50 (103.58); 102 head, 814 to 848 lbs., 97.50 to 103.00 (100.25); 45 head, 858 to 885 lbs., 94.00 to 102.00 (99.23); 25 head, 936 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 327 lbs., 165.00; 87 head, 383 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 406 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 157.50 (147.68); 10 head, 405 lbs., 126.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 488 to 499 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.59); 5 head, 490 lbs., 157.50 unweaned; 80 head, 510 to 542 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.04); 7 head, 526 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 56 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.19); 21 head, 663 lbs., 120.00 thin fleshed; 44 head, 716 to 743 lbs., 102.00 to 109.50 (106.57) thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 2, 25 head, 493 lbs., 115.00; 9 head, 526 lbs., 118.00; 12 head, 608 lbs., 103.00 thin fleshed.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 67 head, 307 lbs., 190.00; 106 head, 421 lbs., 160.00; 52 head, 528 lbs., 145.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 455 lbs., 171.00; 4 head, 509 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 686 lbs., 122.00 unweaned.
