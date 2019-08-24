OKC West, El Reno, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,448 head of cattle selling on Aug. 21, compared to 3,465 head the previous week and 8,311 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were trading $3 to $5 higher on limited comparable sales. The demand was moderate. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate trend; however, a higher undertone was noted. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average to plain. Triple digit temps were forecast before cooling trend for the remainder of the week. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 51% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 335 lbs., 177.50; 15 head, 360 to 385 lbs., 172.50 to 179.00 (176.29); 15 head, 411 to 422 lbs., 168.00 to 169.00 (168.41); 7 head, 451 lbs., 158.00; 38 head, 522 lbs., 156.50; 12 head, 641 lbs., 147.00; 56 head, 654 to 691 lbs., 147.00 to 147.50 (147.39); 8 head, 695 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 50 head, 709 to 733 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.03); 65 head, 795 lbs., 140.00; 163 head, 852 to 889 lbs., 132.00 to 140.50 (135.67); 23 head, 914 to 920 lbs., 125.50 to 130.50 (127.01); 29 head, 972 lbs., 124.75; 63 head, 1063 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 536 to 547 lbs., 139.50 to 146.00 (143.66); 38 head, 551 to 585 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (141.93); 83 head, 764 to 786 lbs., 128.50 to 132.00 (130.46); 53 head, 810 to 839 lbs., 133.50 to 135.00 (134.41); 75 head, 880 to 883 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.00); 35 head, 850 lbs., 138.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 947 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 759 lbs., 125.00; 66 head, 805 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 372 lbs., 145.00; 16 head, 404 to 447 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (149.40); 32 head, 466 to 485 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.04); 51 head, 508 to 547 lbs., 137.00 to 143.50 (141.73); 5 head, 584 lbs., 136.50; 117 head, 606 to 646 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (134.04); 5 head, 623 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 88 head, 657 to 669 lbs., 133.50 to 137.00 (134.60); 173 head, 704 to 732 lbs., 131.50 to 134.10 (133.27); 185 head, 803 to 835 lbs., 123.00 to 124.20 (123.96); 6 head, 1008 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 518 lbs., 138.00; 16 head, 584 to 592 lbs., 126.00 to 135.50 (132.68); 29 head, 559 to 577 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.34) fleshy; 17 head, 605 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 625 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 56 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 130.50 to 131.50 (131.20); 76 head, 717 to 748 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (126.11); 37 head, 758 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 282 lbs., 132.00; 8 head, 345 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 715 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 37 head, 770 to 773 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (114.38); 6 head, 845 lbs., 114.00; 30 head, 881 to 886 lbs., 112.00 to 113.50 (113.30).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 823 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 401 lbs., 150.00; 8 head, 516 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 689 lbs., 124.00 unweaned.
