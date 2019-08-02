The OKC West Livestock Auction, El Reno, Oklahoma, reports 8,051 head of cattle selling on July 31, compared to 9,917 head the previous week and 8,845 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were steady to $3 lower, with six weight cattle not fully tested. The feeder heifers were selling $2 to $4 lower. The demand was moderate to good. The steer and heifer calves were too lightly tested for an accurate trend; however, and a higher undertone was noted. The demand was good. The quality was plain to average with a few attractive. The hot and dry weather has pulled much of the moisture out of the ground following the heavy rains from this past spring. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 40% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 467 lbs., 178.00; 8 head, 504 lbs., 169.00; 29 head, 576 to 597 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (164.99); 75 head, 609 to 635 lbs., 152.50 to 156.00 (154.68); 54 head, 607 to 620 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (144.30) unweaned; 39 head, 663 to 685 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (142.30); 69 head, 680 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 76 head, 718 to 747 lbs., 142.50 to 147.50 (145.36); 31 head, 704 to 742 lbs., 134.00 (134.00) unweaned; 190 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 137.50 to 146.00 (140.97); 431 head, 809 to 849 lbs., 133.00 to 144.50 (137.30); 382 head, 855 to 889 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (136.24); 59 head, 903 to 947 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.94); 288 head, 962 to 992 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (124.28); 44 head, 1010 to 1027 lbs., 118.00 to 127.50 (120.50); 154 head, 1056 to 1074 lbs., 115.00 to 119.25 (117.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 398 lbs., 169.00 fleshy; 15 head, 424 lbs., 167.00; 7 head, 448 lbs., 145.00 fleshy; 7 head, 465 lbs., 162.50; 169 head, 511 to 543 lbs., 152.50 to 160.00 (154.85); 33 head, 527 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (143.83) fleshy; 25 head, 568 to 582 lbs., 149.00 to 153.50 (150.51); 70 head, 633 to 644 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (144.15); 11 head, 629 to 649 lbs., 129.00 to 147.00 (135.68) unweaned; 36 head, 658 to 689 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.79); 20 head, 690 to 693 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.99) unweaned; 298 head, 721 to 748 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (139.36); 97 head, 766 to 799 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.93); 122 head, 815 to 842 lbs., 133.00 to 133.50 (133.45); 301 head, 855 to 894 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (131.34); 296 head, 907 to 929 lbs., 125.50; 157 head, 978 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 1107 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 501 lbs., 140.00; 42 head, 585 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 557 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 56 head, 637 to 644 lbs., 135.50 to 142.00 (139.35); 165 head, 711 to 738 lbs., 129.50 to 136.50 (133.62); 47 head, 781 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (124.36); 17 head, 813 lbs., 131.00; 78 head, 942 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 19 head, 505 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 3, 13 head, 666 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 388 lbs., 161.00; 16 head, 407 lbs., 156.00; 8 head, 447 lbs., 148.00 fleshy; 44 head, 478 to 488 lbs., 151.00; 98 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 147.00 to 154.00 (150.83); 19 head, 519 lbs., 158.00 fancy; 66 head, 570 to 587 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (140.05); 13 head, 565 to 588 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.21) fleshy; 96 head, 608 to 622 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (142.93); 4 head, 614 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 85 head, 655 to 672 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.85); 38 head, 651 to 686 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.71) unweaned; 331 head, 704 to 736 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (132.87); 258 head, 753 to 796 lbs., 128.25 to 132.50 (129.49); 91 head, 807 to 849 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (131.96); 205 head, 861 to 886 lbs., 122.00 to 128.50 (124.41); 5 head, 990 lbs., 113.50; 6 head, 1068 lbs., 103.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 272 lbs., 152.50; 22 head, 411 to 435 lbs., 145.00 to 145.50 (145.32); 7 head, 453 lbs., 135.00; 16 head, 549 lbs., 138.00; 12 head, 508 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 108 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (134.96); 54 head, 581 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 16 head, 631 lbs., 130.00; 22 head, 620 lbs., 139.50 thin fleshed; 156 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.41); 267 head, 714 to 747 lbs., 120.50 to 132.00 (129.89); 310 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.38); 7 head, 778 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 169 head, 801 to 819 lbs., 126.00 to 129.25 (128.92); 16 head, 891 lbs., 116.00; 30 head, 939 to 941 lbs., 114.00 to 115.50 (114.70); 4 head, 1014 lbs., 102.00; 12 head, 1151 lbs., 94.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 403 lbs., 125.00; 21 head, 419 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 25 head, 475 lbs., 120.00; 16 head, 508 lbs., 129.00; 7 head, 597 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 568 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 9 head, 692 lbs., 121.00; 15 head, 813 lbs., 120.00; 39 head, 869 to 876 lbs., 116.00 to 118.50 (117.79).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 683 lbs., 135.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 375 lbs., 155.00 fleshy; 14 head, 506 lbs., 150.00; 14 head, 578 to 583 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.56); 8 head, 565 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 21 head, 619 to 633 lbs., 133.50 to 142.00 (136.63) unweaned.
