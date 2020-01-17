Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 6,975 head of feeder cattle selling Jan. 9, compared to 5,367 head on Dec. 19, compared to 8,482 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No comparison was available to the previous week but demand was good on a good selection offered. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 60 head, 368 to 393 lbs., 195.00 to 206.00 (201.68); 57 head, 417 to 427 lbs., 187.50 to 205.50 (196.13); 130 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 183.00 to 192.50 (187.45); 131 head, 450 to 481 lbs., 205.50 to 216.00 (214.56) fancy; 257 head, 506 to 536 lbs., 174.50 to 193.50 (185.57); 604 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 162.50 to 175.75 (169.83); 695 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 156.00 to 168.00 (162.82); 523 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (155.78); 574 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 147.50 to 160.50 (155.36); 238 head, 756 to 799 lbs., 147.50 to 156.50 (153.89); 74 head, 809 to 820 lbs., 148.50 to 153.00 (152.26); 59 head, 851 lbs., 148.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 45 head, 464 to 498 lbs., 172.50 to 175.50 (174.11); 9 head, 531 lbs., 163.00; 22 head, 584 to 591 lbs., 159.00 to 161.50 (160.37); 9 head, 639 lbs., 149.00; 10 head, 728 lbs., 143.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 197 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 172.00 to 179.50 (177.13); 126 head, 465 to 487 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (172.06); 619 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 154.00 to 173.00 (163.81); 302 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (152.60); 56 head, 580 lbs., 166.50 replacement; 517 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (150.20); 62 head, 614 lbs., 161.50 replacement; 204 head, 651 to 692 lbs., 139.50 to 148.00 (144.98); 195 head, 707 to 747 lbs., 135.50 to 144.00 (141.35); 100 head, 768 to 770 lbs., 137.50 to 142.50 (141.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 433 to 447 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (166.69); 26 head, 452 to 469 lbs., 157.00 to 164.50 (161.55); 25 head, 572 to 581 lbs., 146.50 to 149.00 (148.21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.