Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 5,367 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 19, compared to 5,851 head on Dec. 12 and 4,935 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were steady to $14 higher. The heifers were steady to $8 higher. The demand was good in the crowd and the internet. Something for everyone was in the offering with a nice selection. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 71% steers and 29% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 101 head, 366 to 393 lbs., 196.00 to 211.00 (206.02); 105 head, 424 to 446 lbs., 194.00 to 217.50 (204.23); 120 head, 471 to 497 lbs., 192.00 to 197.50 (194.49); 30 head, 473 lbs,. 166.50 unweaned; 267 head, 507 to 544 lbs., 171.00 to 188.50 (180.87); 15 head, 528 lbs., 170.00 NHTC; 458 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 150.50 to 176.00 (166.65); 300 head, 612 to 647 lbs., 154.50 to 165.50 (161.25); 97 head, 611 to 626 lbs., 161.00 to 175.00 (172.03) NHTC; 387 head, 658 to 696 lbs., 145.00 to 163.00 (152.83); 53 head, 681 lbs., 167.00 NHTC; 9 head, 664 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 572 head, 711 to 744 lbs., 141.50 to 155.00 (150.63); 120 head, 719 lbs., 168.50 (168.50) NHTC; 81 head, 772 to 788 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (144.97); 99 head, 809 lbs., 149.25; 62 head, 829 lbs., 160.50 NHTC; 66 head, 888 to 892 lbs., 142.00 to 145.25 (144.81). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 38 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 168.50 to 169.50 (168.92); 35 head, 565 to 589 lbs. 143.00 to 152.00 (148.27); 21 head, 624 to 646 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (142.83).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 303 lbs., 190.00; 69 head, 392 to 398 lbs., 171.00 to 174.00 (172.32); 44 head, 411 to 438 lbs., 170.00 to 177.00 (174.57); 60 head, 432 to 444 lbs., 153.50 to 154.00 (153.68) unweaned; 102 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 156.50 to 167.00 (162.70); 124 head, 481 to 483 lbs., 174.50 to 176.00 (175.07) replacement; 157 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 152.00 to 168.50 (163.55); 131 head, 556 to 595 lbs., 141.50 to 148.00 (143.33); 26 head, 569 lbs., 157.00 replacement; 108 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 137.50 to 147.00 (142.27); 48 head, 600 lbs., 156.50 NHTC; 53 head, 613 lbs., 152.00 replacement; 76 head, 651 lbs., 159.50 NHTC; 72 head, 660 lbs., 149.00 replacement; 16 head, 717 lbs., 138.00; 14 head, 754 lbs., 134.50; 64 head, 815 lbs., 141.50; 37 head, 878 lbs., 138.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 403 lbs., 161.50; 17 head, 461 lbs., 145.50; 7 head, 546 lbs., 145.00; 11 head, 576 lbs., 136.00.
