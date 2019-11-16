Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 5,240 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 7, compared to 4,895 head of Oct. 31 and 3,497 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $3 to $20 higher and heifers were steady to $14 higher. There was good demand on the lighter calves weighing under 500 pounds. The selection was good with pre-condition shots. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 75% steers and 25% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 102 head, 322 lbs., 225.00; 162 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 196.00 to 212.00 (205.20); 317 head, 376 lbs., 244.00 fancy; 180 head, 414 to 444 lbs., 184.00 to 196.00 (192.25); 378 head, 424 to 437 lbs., 214.00 to 215.00 (213.23) fancy; 580 head, 451 to 496 lbs., 175.00 to 190.00 (186.03); 311 head, 505 to 531 lbs., 168.50 to 180.00 (174.45); 483 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 151.50 to 170.50 (161.00); 94 head, 615 lbs., 165.00 fancy; 77 head, 634 lbs., 165.00 source/aged; 150 head, 603 to 635 lbs., 149.50 to 160.00 (153.63) unweaned; 20 head, 696 lbs., 148.00; 86 head, 672 lbs., 165.00 fancy; 138 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 143.50 to 156.50 (151.48) unweaned; 36 head, 701 to 711 lbs., 145.50 to 149.00 (146.56) unweaned; 24 head, 818 to 825 lbs., 156.50 to 158.00 (157.06). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 378 lbs., 172.00; 35 head, 438 to 447 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (177.46); 28 head, 453 to 463 lbs., 151.50 to 172.00 (161.13); 60 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 155.00 to 165.50 (158.08); 28 head, 598 lbs., 146.00; 13 head, 628 lbs., 140.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 78 head, 326 to 349 lbs., 172.00 to 180.50 (177.29); 9 head, 352 lbs., 161.50; 229 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 155.50 to 174.00 (166.81); 111 head, 479 to 492 lbs., 146.00 to 158.75 (155.19); 163 head, 504 to 538 lbs., 136.50 to 158.50 (151.31); 250 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 132.50 to 149.50 (142.83); 24 head, 606 to 635 lbs., 135.50 to 140.00 (138.07) unweaned; 14 head, 656 to 673 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (134.61); 66 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 129.50 to 136.50 (133.72) unweaned; 10 head, 726 lbs., 144.00; 34 head, 758 to 772 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (140.54); 28 head, 807 lbs, 145.50; 41 head, 867 lbs., 145.25; 28 head, 910 lbs., 141.50; 30 head, 965 to 993 lbs., 133.00 to 139.50 (136.94). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 943 lbs., 129.00.
