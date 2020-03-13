Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,270 head of feeder cattle selling on March 5, compared to 5,805 head on Feb. 20 and 5,085 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No comparison was available due to no feeder sale a week ago. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers and 53% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 355 to 358 lbs., 203.00 to 205.00 (204.16); 26 head, 475 to 493 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (184.06); 32 head, 508 to 537 lbs., 171.50 to 173.00 (172.18); 56 head, 551 to 588 lbs., 164.50 to 171.00 (169.14); 201 head, 619 to 646 lbs., 160.50 to 168.00 (162.48); 102 head, 675 to 682 lbs., 149.00 to 156.75 (153.85); 247 head, 714 to 745 lbs., 140.00 to 154.25 (148.56); 48 head, 757 to 767 lbs., 141.50 to 146.00 (145.15); 66 head, 814 lbs., 139.50; 30 head, 863 to 890 lbs., 125.50 to 128.50 (127.28); 8 head, 1023 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 32 head, 607 to 626 lbs., 152.00 to 155.50 (153.64); 11 head, 691 lbs., 145.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 41 head, 431 to 448 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (163.66); 59 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (163.92); 50 head, 507 to 534 lbs., 158.50 to 168.50 (161.20); 215 head, 554 to 596 lbs., 145.00 to 155.50 (151.74); 120 head, 612 to 629 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (146.49); 112 head, 672 to 699 lbs., 136.25 to 138.50 (136.83); 87 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (125.97); 130 head, 760 to 796 lbs., 125.00 to 135.50 (131.12); 30 head, 830 lbs., 125.50; 56 head, 863 lbs., 119.50 to 121.00 (119.90); 19 head, 913 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 495 to 497 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.56); 20 head 531 to 542 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (145.14); 34 head, 613 to 645 lbs., 136.00 to 139.50 (136.79).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.