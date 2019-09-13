Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,370 head of cattle selling on Sept. 5, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No recent comparison was available. The demand was good to moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 36% steers and 64% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 500 to 503 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.45); 22 head, 605 to 634 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (150.66); 52 head, 654 to 681 lbs., 136.50 to 150.00 (142.83); 18 head, 741 to 742 lbs., 138.50 to 142.50 (141.39); 39 head, 763 to 775 lbs., 140.50 to 143.50 (142.95); 26 head, 809 lbs., 137.50; 144 head, 866 to 885 lbs., 132.00 to 139.50 (135.63); 74 head, 908 to 910 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (125.22); 225 head, 967 to 997 lbs., 118.50 to 128.00 (124.24); 60 head, 1055 lbs., 123.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 38 head, 461 to 486 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.14); 21 head, 553 to 577 lbs., 138.00 to 140.50 (138.69); 53 head, 623 to 648 lbs., 134.50 to 138.00 (137.28); 16 head, 674 to 689 lbs., 135.50 to 136.50 (136.07); 181 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 136.00 to 144.50 (138.97); 160 head, 761 to 787 lbs., 128.50 to 138.00 (133.62); 134 head, 801 to 843 lbs., 129.50 to 136.00 (131.08); 120 head, 855 to 897 lbs., 124.00 to 135.50 (130.89); 325 head, 902 to 935 lbs., 123.75 to 133.00 (128.29); 99 head, 960 to 991 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (121.18); 42 head, 1057 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 34 head, 708 lbs., 131.50.
