The Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,940 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 17, compared to 3,090 head on Oct. 3 and 6,120 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No comparison was made to the previous week due to no feeder sale. The bulk of the run was comprised of bawling calves right off the cow the day of the sale. Most of the calves had fall precondition shots with others only having spring time shots. Most calves with spring time shots sold at a discount (lower) when compared to fall preconditions calves. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 39% steers and 61% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 293 lbs., 180.00; 45 head, 347 lbs., 176.00; 30 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 177.00 to 179.50 (177.95); 149 head, 403 to 444 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (172.46); 176 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 162.00 to 178.50 (170.11); 343 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 150.50 to 165.50 (161.67); 44 head, 505 lbs., 175.00 fancy; 260 head, 562 to 592 lbs., 144.50 to 158.75 (151.84); 16 head, 633 lbs., 154.00; 176 head, 604 to 644 lbs., 147.50 to 156.00 (151.67) unweaned; 73 head, 666 to lbs., 680 146.00 to 149.50 (149.05) unweaned; 72 head, 722 to 747 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.48); 51 head, 769 to 798 lbs., 152.00 to 153.50 (152.48); 127 head, 853 to 867 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.20); 18 head, 907 lbs., 149.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 334 lbs., 151.00; 64 head, 367 to 395 lbs., 151.00 to 160.50 (157.86); 180 head, 404 to 436 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (148.50); 223 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (147.15); 257 head, 503 to); 546 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (142.71); 181 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 133.50 to 143.50 (139.01); 8 head, 621 lbs., 130.50; 38 head, 606 to 642 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (136.48) unweaned. 319 head, 664 to 699 lbs., 144.50 to 151.50 (149.28); 197 head, 722 to 748 lbs., 146.00 to 148.25 (147.96 399 head, 759 to 797 lbs., 137.50 to 146.00 (144.52); 371 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 138.00 to 143.75 (142.33); 33 head, 875 to 878 lbs., 139.00 to 140.25 (139.61); 146 head, 902 to 942 lbs., 130.00 to 142.25 (138.52); 11 head, 968 lbs., 136.50; 9 head, 1004 lbs., 136.50.
