Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,985 head of feeder cattle selling on March 19, compared to 2,270 head on March 5 and 3,550 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No comparison was available from the previous week because there was no feeder sale. Cool and rainy weather was in the trade area on sale day. Several buyers were bidding on the internet and by telephone with several buyers in attendance. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundrecdweight/actual weight, 10 head, 374 lbs., 179.00; 64 head, 429 to 443 lbs., 181.00 to 181.50 (181.42); 86 head, 501 to 528 lbs., 163.00 to 172.50 (166.43); 127 head, 578 to 599 lbs., 154.50 to 166.50 (161.79); 90 head, 606 to 646 lbs., 150.50 to 160.00 (158.20); 89 head, 661 to 676 lbs., 154.50 to 155.00 (154.65); 206 head, 709 to 749 lbs., 139.00 to 152.00 (144.95); 66 head, 764 to 780 lbs., 124.50 to 138.50 (135.58); 149 head, 814 to 842 lbs., 120.50 to 133.00 (127.94); 51 head, 908 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 486 lbs., 164.50; 10 head, 618 lbs., 145.50; 24 head, 682 to 688 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (131.64); 67 head, 741 lbs., 137.50; 8 head, 818 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 414 to 430 lbs., 160.50 to 163.50 (162.59); 26 head, 458 to 471 lbs., 156.00 to 158.00 (157.22); 53 head, 514 to 541 lbs., 137.50 to 149.00 (144.30); 144 head, 564 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 144.50 (139.88); 25 head, 612 to 649 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (121.61); 148 head, 675 to 680 lbs., 118.50 to 125.00 (121.72); 76 head, 663 lbs., 139.75 replacement; 102 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 116.50 to 122.00 (119.61); 10 head, 738 lbs., 141.50 replacement; 10 head, 793 lbs., 117.00; 73 head, 768 lbs., 130.50 replacement; 57 head, 852 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 540 lbs., 134.00; 28 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 107.00 to 115.50 (110.72); 20 head, 738 lbs., 113.50; 15 head, 797 lbs., 108.00.
