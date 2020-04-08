Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,613 head of feeder cattle selling on April 2, compared to 1,985 head on March 19 and 3,870 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
No comparison was available due to no sale was conducted the previous week. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 65% steers and 35% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 393 lbs., 176.50; 12 head, 418 to 426 lbs., 170.00 to 176.50 (172.68); 61 head, 479 to 498 lbs,. 166.00 to 170.00 (168.92); 60 head, 517 to 535 lbs., 158.00 to 166.00 (161.09); 102 head, 552 to 579 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (160.35); 135 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (148.81); 132 head, 658 to 688 lbs., 137.00 to 146.50 (143.42); 248 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (135.65); 66 head, 712 lbs., 145.50 fancy; 139 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 115.50 to 125.50 (120.45); 62 head, 751 lbs., 135.50 fancy; 419 head, 807 to 848 lbs, 113.75 to 123.75 (117.18); 230 head, 862 to 899 lbs. 107.50 to 114.00 (110.37); 243 head, 900 to 940 lbs., 102.50 to 110.50 (106.32); 60 head, 950 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 479 lbs., 141.50; 42 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 149.50 to 155.50 (154.70); 26 head, 582 to 590 lbs., 145.00 to 148.50 (146.60); 9 head, 609 lbs., 135.50; 21 head, 680 to 694 lbs., 110.50 to 124.00 (118.79); 55 head, 702 to 734 lbs., 122.50 to 123.00 (122.83).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 341 lbs., 155.00; 29 head, 397 lbs., 162.00; 13 head, 415 lbs., 151.50; 76 head, 483 to 499 lbs., 150.50 to 158.50 (151.74); 53 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 144.00 to 150.50 (147.48); 29 head, 554 lbs., 146.50; 134 head, 617 to 619 lbs., 1231.50 to 130.00 (127.16); 172 head, 686 to 698 lbs., 116.00 to 122.50 (117.82); 72 head, 658 to 689 lbs., 130.50 to 137.00 (134.58) replacement; 147 head, 737 to 749 lbs., 106.50 to 120.50 (113.06); 70 head, 729 lbs., 137.50 replacement; 216 head, 750 to 787 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (110.87); 128 head, 815 to 849 lbs., 100.50 to108.00 (103.24). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 468 lbs., 144.00; 10 head, 625 lbs., 114.50; 11 head, 687 lbs., 112.00; 10 head, 778 lbs., 104.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.