The Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, received receipts of 3,090 head of cattle selling on Oct. 3, compared to 2,628 head on Sept. 19, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
There was no comparison to the previous week as there was no feeder sale. The demand was good to moderate on all classes offered. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 94%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 344 lbs., 178.00; 31 head, 414 to 433 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (165.60); 9 head, 480 lbs., 161.50; 36 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 140.50 to 152.50 (148.25); 84 head, 662 to 683 lbs., 153.50 to 160.50 (158.71); 150 head, 709 to 723 lbs., 155.50 to 163.50 (160.73); 10 head, 724 lbs., 135.50 unweaned; 120 head, 757 to 797 lbs., 155.00 to 158.50 (156.08); 303 head, 813 to 839 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (152.10); 310 head, 869 to 895 lbs., 149.75 to 155.75 (151.79); 135 head, 911 to 940 lbs., 138.50 to 146.75 (145.67); 242 head, 950 to 962 lbs., 139.00 to 144.75 (143.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 141.00 to 145.50 (143.08); 17 head, 796 lbs., 143.50; 17 head, 834 lbs., 137.50; 10 head, 864 lbs., 134.00; 22 head, 996 lbs., 126.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 303 lbs., 160.00; 25 head, 395 lbs., 143.00; 6 head, 426 lbs., 143.00; 26 head, 569 to 575 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.54); 54 head, 630 lbs., 150.50; 117 head, 675 to 693 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (149.53); 12 head, 668 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 126 head, 712 to 729 lbs., 143.50 to 147.50 (146.79); 172 head, 767 to 790 lbs., 139.50 to 145.00 (142.55); 176 head, 819 to 837 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (140.68); 79 head, 893 to 895 lbs., 134.50 to 138.00 (135.39); 83 head, 902 to 941 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (134.81); 52 head, 989 lbs., 130.50; 12 head, 1009 lbs., 132.00.
