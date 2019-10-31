Ogallala Livestock Auction, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,375 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 24, compared to 4,940 head on Oct. 17 and 5,365 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week’s sale, steers weighing under 700 pounds were selling $3 to $16 higher and heifers weighing under 700 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher. There was no comparison for stock over 700 pounds. The demand was good. There was good crowd was on hand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 71 head, 360 to 399 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (190.78); 60 head, 402 to 444 lbs., 188.00 to 198.00 (195.06); 358 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 170.50 to 188.00 (178.42); 411 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 158.00 to 174.00 (165.85); 344 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 148.00 to 161.50 (153.74); 150 head, 604 to 643 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (149.96) unweaned; 42 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 152.00 to 150.00 (145.27) unweaned; 14 head, 710 lbs., 141.50 unweaned; 58 head, 753 to 789 lbs., 150.00; 9 head, 826 lbs., 145.50; 10 head, 1056 lbs., 137.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 61 head, 406 to 449 lbs., 170.50 to 177.50 (174.35); 23 head, 474 lbs., 162.00; 44 head, 536 to 545 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.26); 27 head, 576 to 596 lbs., 142.50 to 147.00 (145.10); 25 head, 841 lbs., 139.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 76 head, 358 to 399 lbs., 148.50 to 160.50 (154.04); 122 head, 402 to 443 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (151.84); 257 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 149.50 to 156.00 (153.03); 187 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 152.00 (143.48); 160 head, 560 to 597 lbs., 134.50 to 147.75 (142.91); 59 head, 619 to 632 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (135.12) unweaned; 10 head, 654 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 43 head, 710 to 716 lbs., 140.00 to 141.50 (141.15); 26 head, 775 to 793 lbs., 131.00 to 140.50 (137.62); 31 head, 840 lbs., 140.00; 36 head, 852 to 882 lbs., 141.50 to 142.50 (141.67); 8 head, 938 lbs., 142.25; 29 head, 1028 lbs., 132.00.
