Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 5,805 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 20, compared to 4,181 head on Feb. 13, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $2 to $16 higher and heifers were selling $2 to $14 higher. The demand was good on a nice selection of green cattle. The crowd and internet activity was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 68% steers and 32% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 344 lbs., 210.00; 97 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 203.00 to 211.00 (205.57); 168 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 190.00 to 198.00 (194.97); 245 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 183.50 to 194.50 (186.75); 577 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 173.00 to 187.00 (182.36); 562 head, 603 to 637 lbs., 166.50 to 175.00 (168.99); 565 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 152.00 to 169.50 (161.09); 93 head, 658 lbs., 178.00 NHTC; 241 head, 717 to 726 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (158.27); 162 head, 712 lbs., 166.00 NHTCl; 342 head, 759 to 799 lbs., 140.50 to 152.50 (147.22); 34 head, 805 to 842 lbs., 138.00 to 139.50 (138.77); 120 head, 867 to 897 lbs., 130.50 to 139.75 (137.06); 58 head, 910 lbs., 137.75; 63 head, 975 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 545 lbs., 175.00; 117 head, 554 to 592 lbs., 168.75 to 170.50 (168.98); 26 head, 723 lbs., 149.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 32 head, 371 to 399 lbs., 183.50 to 189.00 (186.79); 95 head, 409 to 446 lbs., 169.00 to 189.50 (176.68); 76 head, 474 to 483 lbs., 165.50 to 176.00 (172.02); 69 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 159.50 to 170.00 (165.13); 101 head, 512 to 515 lbs., 178.00 to 183.50 (180.08) replacement; 270 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 157.50 to 170.00 (163.77); 267 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 150.50 to 157.00 (154.39); 237 head, 657 to 675 lbs., 142.00 to 149.50 (144.39); 56 head, 707 to 722 lbs., 136.50 to 144.00 (139.89); 121 head, 713 to 723 lbs., 152.00 to 154.50 (153.46) replacement; 86 head, 772 to 785 lbs., 128.50 to 131.75 (131.41); 45 head, 805 to 831 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.52); 65 head, 870 lbs., 131.25; 8 head, 934 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 35 head, 457 to 496 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (150.47); 20 head, 587 to 590 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (139.39); 22 head, 648 lbs., 138.00; 23 head, 698 lbs., 134.50.
