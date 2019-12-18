Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 5,851 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 12, compared to 2,790 on Dec. 5 and 5,190 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Deaprtment of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were selling $6 to $8 lower, except the 500- to 600-pound steers that were selling $2 to $10 higher. The demand was good in the seats and on the internet. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 58% steers, 41% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 344 lbs., 185.00; 100 head, 377 to 399 lbs., 195.00 to 215.50 (207.09); 16 head, 360 lbs., 222.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 354 lbs., 211.00 unweaned; 114 head, 401 to 449 lbs., 184.50 to 194.00 (190.91); 60 head, 417 lbs., 208.50 thin fleshed; 50 head, 405 to 441 lbs., 194.00 to 196.50 (196.02) unweaned; 374 head, 451 to 489 lbs., 177.00 to 198.00 (191.18); 27 head, 492 to 495 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (175.02) unweaned; 175 head, 502 to 525 lbs., 175.50 to 190.00 (181.88); 76 head, 538 lbs., 192.50 natural; 213 head, 558 to 591 lbs., 159.50 to 178.00 (163.93); 202 head, 558 to 559 lbs., 184.50 to 189.00 (186.88) fancy; 22 head, 594 lbs., 155.50 unweaned; 575 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 149.00 to 167.00 (161.08); 95 head, 608 lbs., 171.00 fancy; 36 head, 605 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 77 head, 697 lbs., 164.00; 110 head, 702 to 741 lbs., 146.50 to 155.00 (151.75); 7 head, 702 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 135 head, 751 to 790 lbs., 142.50 to 152.50 (150.18); 92 head, 861 to 880 lbs., 142.25 to 145.00 (143.36); 12 head, 1056 lbs., 137.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 413 lbs., 166.50; 114 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (172.58); 155 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 158.00 to 170.50 (165.79); 34 head, 561 to 597 lbs., 158.50 to 160.50 (159.88); 36 head, 643 to 648 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.42); 17 head, 689 to 697 lbs., 146.50 to 150.50 (148.39).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 308 to 335 lbs., 161.50 to 176.00 (166.91); 61 head, 367 to 397 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (172.20); 73 head, 390 lbs., 190.50 thin fleshed; 446 head, 402 to 449 lbs., 163.00 to 179.00 (171.36); 17 head, 443 lbs., 168.50 unweaned; 218 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 157.00 to 172.00 (165.24); 263 head, 508 to 540 lbs., 150.00 to 161.50 (156.78); 230 head, 565 to 599 lbs., 139.50 to 150.50 (144.95); 221 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 138.50 to 143.50 (141.65); 153 head, 661 to 685 lbs., 138.00 to 145.25 (143.05); 21 head, 706 to 736 lbs., 140.00 to 141.50 (140.50); 203 head, 758 to 770 lbs., 141.00 to 147.75 (146.09); 12 head, 853 lbs., 136.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 419 lbs., 153.50; 89 head, 457 to 489 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (151.35); 22 head, 541 to 545 lbs., 145.50 to 146.50 (146.00); 16 head, 707 to 729 lbs., 132.50 to 139.50 (136.38).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 575 lbs., 142.50; 8 head, 667 lbs., 139.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.