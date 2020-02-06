Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 7,475 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 30, compared to 5,215 head on Jan. 23 and 6,500 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were steady to $5 lower and heifers were steady to $2 lower. The demand was good to moderate, with a good selection of grass and feeder cattle offered. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 57 head, 380 to 388 lbs., 210.00 to 221.00 (217.45); 11 head, 440 lbs., 211.00; 140 head, 458 to 490 lbs., 195.50 to 206.00 (201.96); 386 head, 511 to 546 lbs., 182.50 to 198.50 (190.84); 340 head, 559 to 597 lbs., 172.00 to 183.00 (176.92); 463 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 162.50 to 173.00 (167.58); 52 head, 640 lbs., 156.50 fleshy; 315 head, 655 to 676 lbs., 153.50 to 164.50 (161.19); 871 head, 704 to 739 lbs., 145.00 to 154.50 (151.65); 370 head, 752 to 787 lbs., 142.00 to 149.50 (146.28); 266 head, 813 to 844 lbs., 139.00 to 148.50 (145.88); 196 head, 856 to 884 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (137.97). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 529 lbs., 174.00; 24 head, 571 to 582 lbs., 161.00 to 167.00 (165.03).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 364 lbs., 185.00; 126 head, 411 to 446 lbs., 167.50 to 176.00 (173.88); 208 head, 477 to 496 lbs., 168.00 to 179.00 (173.79); 308 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 158.00 to 169.00 (164.36); 424 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 149.50 to 163.50 (156.32); 494 head, 606 to 647 lbs., 136.00 to 152.50 (146.10); 586 head, 652 to 690 lbs., 131.50 to 145.25 (139.34); 352 head, 712 to 738 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (133.95); 271 head, 751 to 782 lbs., 127.50 to 132.00 (131.10); 98 head, 802 to 842 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (129.29). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 490 lbs., 161.00.
