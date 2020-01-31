Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala, Nebraska, reported receipts of 5,215 head of feeder cattle selling Jan. 23, compred to 6,785 head on Jan. 16 and 5,212 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $1 to $4 higher, except 700-pounders were selling $3 lower. The heifers were steady to $5 lower except 550-pound heifers that were selling $6 higher. The demand was good on all weights offered. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 385 to 394 lbs., 212.00 to 220.00 (215.10); 103 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 225.00 to 232.00 (230.22); 129 head, 463 to 496 lbs., 199.50 to 220.00 (204.08); 210 head, 502 to 532 lbs., 188.50 to 200.00 (196.54); 450 head, 573 to 599 lbs., 168.50 to 182.00 (177.77); 33 head, 554 lbs., 188.00 fancy; 339 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 160.00 to 176.50 (168.96); 444 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (160.26); 328 head, 702 to 738 lbs., 149.00 to 163.00 (154.22); 85 head, 763 to 788 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (145.48); 21 head, 826 lbs., 149.50; 7 head, 896 lbs., 138.50; 24 head, 904 lbs., 139.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 36 head, 498 lbs., 184.00; 19 head, 541 lbs., 180.00; 29 head, 568 to 576 lbs., 161.50 to 166.00 (164.31); 46 head, 626 to 646 lbs., 150.00 to 156.50 (154.00); 69 head, 664 to 685 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (148.46).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 69 head, 364 to 396 lbs., 170.00 to 188.00 (181.46); 97 head, 423 to 445 lbs., 169.00 to 178.00 (173.95); 227 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 166.00 to 178.50 (171.12); 391 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 159.00 to 176.00 (166.01); 84 head, 515 lbs., 180.00 replacement; 343 head, 554 to 596 lbs., 150.50 to 164.00 (157.65); 277 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 140.50 to 153.00 (146.56); 238 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (139.15); 83 head, 727 to 735 lbs., 135.50 to 137.50 (136.99); 15 head, 757 lbs., 143.00; 22 head, 813 lbs., 139.00; 8 head, 861 lbs., 130.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 84 head, 530 to 548 lbs., 156.50 to 157.50 (157.14); 53 head, 591 to 598 lbs., 145.00 to 146.50 (145.68).
